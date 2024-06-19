https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/president-putin-arrives-to-fanfare-in-dprk-1119017262.html

Russian President Putin Arrives to Fanfare in North Korea

Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based international relations security analyst joined the Critical Hour on Tuesday to discuss Russia and North Korea’s recent partnership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with North Korea on Tuesday, Sputnik reported. While the signature is primarily “symbolic," one analyst told Sputnik, the accepted proposal will “outline the prospects for further cooperation” and will be seen as a global message to others.Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based international relations security analyst joined The Critical Hour on Tuesday to discuss Russia and North Korea’s recent partnership.“Putin has arrived in Pyongyang with a pretty heavy delegation,” Sleboda said. “In many ways a bit smaller, but it is also reminiscent of the very large entourage that Putin just went to China with.”“He said Russia has continuously supported and will support the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea (DPRK) and the heroic Korean people in their struggle against the treacherous, dangerous and aggressive enemy in their fight for independence, identity and the right to freely choose their development path. He also thanked North Korea for their unwavering support for the Russian special military operation in Ukraine,” the security analyst said.The analyst said that Russia’s decision to sign a strategic partnership is “reminiscent” of what many Western countries have done with Ukraine. He then added that North Korea has “long been a thorn” in the US side since they began developing nuclear weapons. In May, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned that Ukraine and its allies would receive a “devastating response” to the possible use of long-range Western weapons on Russian territory.“Not only, of course, was that recent comment from Medvedev, but last year, South Korea - not openly admitting it, but Korean and US officials have leaked confirming this to the press - that South Korea transferred millions of artillery shells to the US to hand off to Ukraine for use in the conflict there,” Sleboda claimed.“That was instrumental for the Kiev regime to launch its failed NATO proxy summer counteroffensive last year. Those were largely South Korean and also Japanese shells.”

