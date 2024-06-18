https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/what-to-expect-from-putins-official-visits-to-north-korea-vietnam-1119003250.html

What to Expect From Putin’s Official Visits to North Korea, Vietnam

What to expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visits to North Korea, Vietnam.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/12/1119006584_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_121cb9f8ba61165e0b879b19c224e193.jpg

As part of Russia’s trend towards actively boosting mutually beneficial ties with its partners in Asia, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit two very promising and from a strategic point of view important partner states – North Korea and Vietnam.North KoreaThe visit of the Russian head of state to Pyongyang promises to be “very intensive," presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday.He also shed light on the itinerary of the visit.In July 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first official visit to North Korea, with which the USSR was the first to establish diplomatic relations in 1948. Since then, a rapidly changing geopolitical climate has spurred relations between the two countries.In September 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a visit to Russia and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim also met with then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. That visit to Russia brought about "a new radical turn" in the development of Moscow-Pyongyang relations and consolidated "the traditional ties of good neighbor and cooperation" between the two countries. The sides discussed everything ranging from military-technological cooperation to Russian help for North Korea's satellite program.Moscow has “highly appreciated the DPRK’s unwavering support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine… willingness to defend our common priorities and views within the UN," Putin told the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun ahead of his state visit.Ahead of the visit, the Russian president accepted a proposal from Russia's Foreign Ministry to sign a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea.The countries plan to develop humanitarian cooperation, transportation and communication infrastructure, education, healthcare, sports, culture, mutual tourist trips, and cultural exchanges. Another important issue are alternative trade and mutual settlement mechanisms that are “not controlled by the West.”Using North Korean labor beyond Russia’s Far East is another issue that has reportedly been under discussion.Russia and North Korea plan to outline prospects for strategic cooperation taking into account the current international situation and the formation of a Washington-Tokyo-Seoul bloc. The three countries signed a trilateral security pact at Camp David in August, and staged their first-ever joint exercises last fall. Russia, China, and North Korea have been expressing concerns about US attempts to militarize the Asia-Pacific.Western officials have resorted to their usual belligerent rhetoric, voicing “concerns” on the eve of Putin’s visit to Pyongyang. This prompted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to underscore Russia’s right to cooperate with the DPRK, also noting the huge potential for the development of bilateral relations.Development of cooperation with the DPRK is to a degree hamstrung by sanctions that Russia also voted for. But in a recent development, Russia said it would not allow the restoration of a mechanism for imposing restrictions against North Korea in the UN Security Council. On March 28, Russia blocked a US draft resolution in the UN Security Council to extend the work of the UNSC's Committee 1718 on sanctions against North Korea for one year. Its mandate expired on April 30.VietnamVladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam will be his first since 2017. When Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong invited the Russian leader to visit the Southeast Asian country in March, he emphasized that Vietnam considers its relationship with Russia one of its foreign policy priorities.Vietnam and Russia established diplomatic relations in 1950 and elevated the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2012. In the 1970s and 1980s, the Soviet Union was Vietnam's main trading partner. Since then, major players such as China and the US have made significant diplomatic overtures towards the country, with the Biden administration courting the nation as part of a broader “pivot to Asia”Hanoi has not backed away from its traditional partnership with Moscow, with the two countries actively cooperating in energy, medicine, and agriculture. Vietnam has been the largest buyer of weapons from Russia for many decades. A free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was signed in 2016.Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam grew more than 8% and reached $5 billion in 2023, showing potential for further growth. Russia could possibly increase exports to Vietnam of petroleum products, coal, metals, rubber and various types of polyethylene, and agricultural goods such as wheat, corn, and soybeans.Vietnam offers export potential for products such as phones, computers, televisions, electronic integrated circuits, auto components, pneumatic tires, furniture, shoes, and clothing.As of April, Russia had reportedly invested $984.98 million in 186 projects in Vietnam. Hanoi, in turn, has invested $1.63 billion in 18 projects in Russia, with emphasis on sectors like oil and gas, manufacturing, and agriculture, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment. The target goal for trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam is $10 billion by 2025.In October 2023, within the framework of Russian Energy Week, ministers of the two countries discussed joint production of oil and gas resources, cooperation in the coal sector and electric power industry, and modernization and construction of new electric power facilities in Vietnam. Vietsovpetro is a successful joint venture for oil and gas exploration between Vietnam and Russia, running one of the Southeast Asian country’s largest oil fields. The parties agreed on support for existing and new projects with the participation of Gazprom, Novatek, Rosatom and PetroVietnam.The Vietnam-Russia Joint Bank (VRB), set up in 2006, has now established a payment system in national currencies in trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Settlements between Russia and Vietnam in national currencies in 2023 increased fourfold.

