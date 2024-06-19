https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russia-to-continue-developing-cooperation-with-vietnam---putin-1119026543.html

Russia to Continue Developing Cooperation With Vietnam - Putin

Russia to Continue Developing Cooperation With Vietnam - Putin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia will continue developing bilateral ties and cooperation with Vietnam, President Vladimir Putin said in an article published by Nhan... 19.06.2024, Sputnik International

2024-06-19T15:50+0000

2024-06-19T15:50+0000

2024-06-19T16:15+0000

world

vietnam

vladimir putin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114258532_0:0:3114:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_02c54c267e390a9de132a2e4edbea4e0.jpg

"Together with Vietnamese friends, we will continue to build up bilateral ties, develop cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, for stability and prosperity in the region and the world in general," Putin said.Both countries share a similar position on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian president said, adding that Vietnam shares the same point of view on building a new Eurasian security structure that will be equal, indivisible, inclusive and non-discriminatory.Russia is grateful to Vietnamese friends for Hanoi’s balanced position on the situation in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said.Russia and Vietnam work closely together at key international platforms, including the United Nations, Putin added."We appreciate that our countries have similar or close views on topical issues on the international agenda," the Russian president said.Putin also noted that Russian company Novatek plans to launch liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Vietnam, Nhan Dan, the official newspaper of the Vietnamese Communist Party, reported on Wednesday.According to the newspaper, Putin also said that Russia is working on the creation of a nuclear technology center in Vietnam. Moreover, the president mentioned that payments in national currencies accounted for 60% of trade transactions between Russia and Vietnam in the first quarter of the year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/putins-north-korea-visit-directly-challenges-us-regional-clout-1119025861.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russia-north-korea-sign-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-agreement-1119021401.html

vietnam

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vietnam, vladimir putin, russia