Russia to Continue Developing Cooperation With Vietnam - Putin

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia will continue developing bilateral ties and cooperation with Vietnam, President Vladimir Putin said in an article published by Nhan Dan, the official newspaper of the Vietnamese Communist Party, on Wednesday. 19.06.2024
15:50 GMT 19.06.2024 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 19.06.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia will continue developing bilateral ties and cooperation with Vietnam, President Vladimir Putin said in an article published by Nhan Dan, the official newspaper of the Vietnamese Communist Party, on Wednesday.
"Together with Vietnamese friends, we will continue to build up bilateral ties, develop cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, for stability and prosperity in the region and the world in general," Putin said.
Both countries share a similar position on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian president said, adding that Vietnam shares the same point of view on building a new Eurasian security structure that will be equal, indivisible, inclusive and non-discriminatory.
Russia is grateful to Vietnamese friends for Hanoi’s balanced position on the situation in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said.
"We are grateful to our Vietnamese friends for their balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, for the desire to contribute to the search for real ways of its peaceful settlement. All this is fully in line with the spirit and nature of our relations," Putin said, adding that Russia views Vietnam as a like-minded partner in shaping the new architecture of equal and indivisible Eurasian security.
Russia and Vietnam work closely together at key international platforms, including the United Nations, Putin added.
"We appreciate that our countries have similar or close views on topical issues on the international agenda," the Russian president said.
Putin also noted that Russian company Novatek plans to launch liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Vietnam, Nhan Dan, the official newspaper of the Vietnamese Communist Party, reported on Wednesday.
According to the newspaper, Putin also said that Russia is working on the creation of a nuclear technology center in Vietnam. Moreover, the president mentioned that payments in national currencies accounted for 60% of trade transactions between Russia and Vietnam in the first quarter of the year.