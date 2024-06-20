LIVE UPDATES: Putin, Vietnamese Head Start Bilateral Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Vietnam for the first time since 2017. Ahead of his visit, Putin penned an article for Nhan Dan, the official newspaper of the Vietnamese Communist Party, in which he shared his views on Moscow-Hanoi relations.



The president stressed that Russia and Vietnam share the same stance on building a new Eurasian security structure that will be equal, indivisible, inclusive and non-discriminatory.



Moreover, Putin thanked the Vietnamese government for its balanced position on the situation around Ukraine and promised to work closely with Hanoi on key international platforms, including the United Nations.