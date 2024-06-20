https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/russian-vietnamese-strategic-partnership-key-takeaways-from-putin-lam-talks--1119033466.html

Russian-Vietnamese Strategic Partnership: Key Takeaways From Putin-Lam Talks

Russian-Vietnamese Strategic Partnership: Key Takeaways From Putin-Lam Talks

Sputnik International

Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Vietnam kicked off in the early hours of Thursday, when his plane touched down at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport.

2024-06-20T08:21+0000

2024-06-20T08:21+0000

2024-06-20T08:21+0000

russia

vietnam

vladimir putin

talks

meeting

relations

visit

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/14/1119032911_0:105:2003:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_99c5193d99c8beeecf30b6681b0ff591.jpg

Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam concluded in Hanoi on Thursday as part of the Russian head of state’s two-day official visit to Vietnam.Strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam remains one of Russia's priorities, Putin stressed during the talks, where the two leaders made the following statements.Putin: Russia-Vietnam Trade Turnover on Rise He recalled that in 2024 Moscow and Hanoi will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the signing of a bilateral friendship treaty.“All this time, we have maintained regular and meaningful political contacts, including through parliaments, ministries, agencies, parties, regional authorities and public organizations,” Putin said.According to him, Moscow and Hanoi coordinate their actions in the international arena.Separately, Putin said he would be glad to see the Vietnamese president at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II (Great Patriotic War) of 1941-1945 in Moscow.To Lam Praises Friendly Russian-Vietnamese TiesFor his part, To Lam emphasized that Vietnam "will always remember with gratitude the Russian people's selfless support for its struggle for independence.He also said that Russia, under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, has achieved "important successes" both domestically and internationally."We are glad that political and social stability in Russia is strengthening, the economy is actively developing, the living standards of the population are improving; Russia’s position and authority are steadily growing on the international arena," the Vietnamese leader concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/russia-to-continue-developing-cooperation-with-vietnam---putin-1119026543.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/made-in-russia-stand-at-vietnam-expo-2023-draws-over-100-meetings-rec-reports-1109317552.html

russia

vietnam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin’s state visit to vietnam, negotiations between president vladimir putin of russia and his vietnamese counterpart to lam, russia's comprehensive strategic partnership with vietnam, the 1941-1945 great patriotic war