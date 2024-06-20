https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/report-by-russian-and-belarusian-foreign-ministries-unveils-wests-duplicity-in-human-rights-sphere-1119072296.html

Russia, Belarus Unmask West's Duplicity on Human Rights

The Foreign Ministries of Russia and Belarus have released a report on human rights in a number of countries across the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Greece, Australia, Japan, Ukraine, Poland, Norway and others.

The facts in the report demonstrate that the West's “model democracies” are prone to racist and neocolonialist views, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated in the foreword. These democracies’ “desire to spread the ‘rules-based order’ invented by them and the opposition of this order to the international law” confirm this assertion, as this approach displays essentially racist segregation of countries into those who “have the right” to make the rules and those who must obey the rules without question. The report also offers analysis of the human rights issues and problems that exist in the very countries that “undeservedly regard themselves as models in terms of the application of human rights standards.” Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova observed that Western powers show no intent of “abandoning confrontational approaches in favor of constructive international cooperation.”

