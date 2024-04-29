https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/ukraine-continues-assault-on-human-rights-as-western-media-turns-blind-eye--1118175268.html

Ukraine Continues Assault on Human Rights as Western Sponsors Turn a Blind Eye

President Biden has touted the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine as a “battle between democracy and autocracy,” overlooking Kiev’s backsliding on elections (which have been canceled), and political, speech and religious rights and freedoms (which have been curtailed). Now, observers fear that an even more severe clampdown may be on the horizon.

The Ukrainian government has updated its European colleagues on the terms of its partial suspension of Ukraine’s adherence to the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.In a ‘Notification of Partial Withdrawal of Derogation’ notice dated April 4, 2024 and published on the Council of Europe’s website, Ukraine’s permanent representation to the Council of Europe informed its colleagues about “the derogation measures” (i.e. exemptions) from its international commitments on human, civil, political, religious and labor rights in connection with the martial law measures enforced across the country.The notice reviewed Ukrainian authorities’ February 2022 decision to partially or fully suspend a number of rights under it’s the country’s Constitution, including:In connection with the introduction of martial law, the state granted itself the right:The notification to the Council of Europe was accompanied by an extract from the ‘On the Legal Regime of Martial Law’ legislation of May 12, 2015 (one year into the war in the Donbass), which established the “temporary restrictions on constitutional rights and freedoms of a person and a citizen” outlined above, as well as additional measures, including:Kiev submitted its initial derogation to European and international human, civil and political rights conventions in the March of 2022 – about a month after the escalation of the crisis in the Donbass into a full-fledged NATO-Russia proxy war across the whole of Ukraine.Russian and international observers, human rights organizations and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights have pointed to an alarming uptick in human, civil, and political rights violations in Ukraine over the past two years – from the banning of political parties deemed disloyal to the Zelensky regime, to the cancellation of elections, the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and other abuses.In March, a State Department report outlined “significant human rights issues involving Ukrainian government officials,” ranging from “enforced disappearance, torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, arbitrary arrest or detention,” and more.“Some of these human rights issues stemmed from martial law,” the State Department report indicated, adding that “the government often did not take adequate steps to identify and punish officials who may have committed abuses.”Threat to Itself and to Neighbors“Gross violation of human rights” are being committed at the hands of Ukraine’s authorities and its military affecting not only the country itself, but its neighbors as well, says Vladimir Yevseyev, a Russian military analyst from the Moscow-based Institute of Commonwealth of Independent States.More interesting than the violations themselves is the reaction of Kiev’s Western curators, the observer argues.Pointing to the State Department report on “significant human rights issues involving Ukrainian government officials,” Yevseyev suggested that it may indicate “some kind of internal political struggle” within the Washington establishment “against the backdrop of the election campaign,” and perhaps part of a general “internal political interdepartmental struggle” as the extent of Kiev’s violations becomes increasingly difficult to conceal.Accordingly, Yevseyev doesn’t rule out that Kiev may have decided to update its exemptions from European and international human, civil and political rights conventions to counter this criticism, citing the excuse of the ongoing war effort.The decision to update the list of derogation measures is also likely connected to the extensive factual basis presented to international organizations on the violations taking place in Ukraine.“Everyone knows,” for example, “how many people are in prison on politically motivated charges,” Yevseyev noted, saying this is “getting harder and hider to hide.” Accordingly, the partial derogation allows Ukraine to avoid legal reproach.As for the implications of Kiev’s moves, and whether they will lead to a further deterioration of human, civil and political rights in Kiev, Yevseyev believes it will make little difference so long as Ukraine’s European and American sponsors continue to cover for them, and continue to prop up the Zelensky regime.The observer expects the situation to continue to deteriorate along with the deterioration of the socio-economic situation in Ukraine, and doesn’t rule out growing violence as ordinary Ukrainians fight back against the state – for example by killing officials from recruitment offices after the expansion of forcible mobilization measures.

