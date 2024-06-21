https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/china-imposes-sanctions-against-lockheed-martin-over-arms-sale-to-taiwan-1119045472.html

China Imposes Sanctions Against Lockheed Martin Over Arms Sale to Taiwan

China has imposed sanctions against the US military-industrial company Lockheed Martin over the sale of weapons to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has said that the US State Department has approved a potential $60.2 million sale of Switchblade 300 (SB300) Anti-Personnel and Anti-Armor Loitering Missile Systems and a possible $300 million sale of ALTIUS 600M-V Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Taiwan. The sanctions have been imposed against such companies as Lockheed Martin Missile System Integration Lab, Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories, and Lockheed Martin Ventures, while also against the company's employees Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet, Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John, as well as Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave. The property of the relevant companies and employees will be frozen in China, the individuals are prohibited from entering the territory of China and will not be issued entry visas. Organizations and individuals in China will not cooperate or conduct other activities with relevant individuals and companies, the ministry said.

