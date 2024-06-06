International
Top Journos, Experts Discuss Role of BRICS in Multipolar World Order
US State Dept. OKs Sale of F-16 Spare Parts, Equipment Worth $300Mln to Taiwan
The US Department of State has approved a $300 million sale of spare parts and extra equipment for F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.
The initiative is expected to help Taiwan modernize its armed forces and contribute to the so-called "balance of power" in the region, the statement said."The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States [TECRO] of a F-16 Standard Spare and Repair Parts and related equipment for an estimated cost of $220 million … The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the [TECRO] of a F-16 Non-Standard Spare and Repair Parts and related equipment for an estimated cost of $80 million," the DSCA said in the statement released Wednesday. The equipment is meant to be sold in two parts, the defense agency said, adding that Taipei also requested the support of US engineering, logistics and technical services. "This equipment will be transferred from U.S. Air Force stock. … There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," the DSCA said. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Washington has supplied Taiwan with $70 billion worth of arms and ammunition in recent years.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
US State Dept. OKs Sale of F-16 Spare Parts, Equipment Worth $300Mln to Taiwan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has approved a $300 million sale of spare parts and extra equipment for F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.
The initiative is expected to help Taiwan modernize its armed forces and contribute to the so-called "balance of power" in the region, the statement said.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States [TECRO] of a F-16 Standard Spare and Repair Parts and related equipment for an estimated cost of $220 million … The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the [TECRO] of a F-16 Non-Standard Spare and Repair Parts and related equipment for an estimated cost of $80 million," the DSCA said in the statement released Wednesday.
The equipment is meant to be sold in two parts, the defense agency said, adding that Taipei also requested the support of US engineering, logistics and technical services.
"This equipment will be transferred from U.S. Air Force stock. … There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," the DSCA said.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Washington has supplied Taiwan with $70 billion worth of arms and ammunition in recent years.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
