International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/strategic-deterrence-usaf-b-1b-bomber-does-routine-missions-in-guam--1119043665.html
US Claims Its B-1B Bomber Does ‘Routine Missions’ in Guam
US Claims Its B-1B Bomber Does ‘Routine Missions’ in Guam
Sputnik International
The past few years have seen the US repeatedly deploy its B-52 nuclear-capable bombers to Guam for the so-called "Bomber Task Force" missions.
2024-06-21T08:29+0000
2024-06-21T08:29+0000
world
us
guam
b-1b lancer
bomber
mission
deterrence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119043495_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_75eedea0167575de60052d2d558cb368.jpg
A United States Air Force (USAF) B-1B Lancer bomber has arrived in Guam "to support routine missions," the US Pacific Command wrote on X.The island of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean is an unincorporated organized territory of the US.The B-1B arrival comes after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed concern that Washington’s decision to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region "within the framework of the concept of dual deterrence is irreversible."The statement followed a US Army Pacific spokesperson telling Sputnik that the Biden administration is on track to deploy a medium-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year.This was preceded by the US Pacific Air Forces announcing that USAF B-52 long-range nuclear-capable bombers deployed from North Dakota landed in Guam at the end of January in an alleged mission to support "strategic deterrence" in the Indo-Pacific region.In 2023, US Indo-Pacific Land Forces Commander General Charles Flynn announced US plans to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region to potentially deter China over Taiwan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/us-house-panel-claims-guam-vulnerable-to-chinese-missiles-urges-pentagon-to-boost-defenses-1114932246.html
guam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119043495_336:0:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d1290b50100736bb7ff0a9ce4c12225.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
a united states air force (usaf) b-1b lancer bomber, the b1-b bomber's arrival in guam, washington’s decision to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the asia-pacific region, usaf b-52 long-range nuclear-capable bombers' deployment to guam
a united states air force (usaf) b-1b lancer bomber, the b1-b bomber's arrival in guam, washington’s decision to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the asia-pacific region, usaf b-52 long-range nuclear-capable bombers' deployment to guam

US Claims Its B-1B Bomber Does ‘Routine Missions’ in Guam

08:29 GMT 21.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / PAUL CROCKA US Air Force B-1B Bomber. File photo
A US Air Force B-1B Bomber. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / PAUL CROCK
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The past few years have seen the US repeatedly deploy its B-52 nuclear-capable bombers to Guam for the so-called "Bomber Task Force" missions.
A United States Air Force (USAF) B-1B Lancer bomber has arrived in Guam "to support routine missions," the US Pacific Command wrote on X.
The island of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean is an unincorporated organized territory of the US.
The B-1B arrival comes after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed concern that Washington’s decision to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region "within the framework of the concept of dual deterrence is irreversible."
Moscow would like to see no further build-up of the capabilities that the United States has persistently built in recent years in an area that was previously regulated by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, according to Ryabkov.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam May 15, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
Military
US House Panel Claims Guam Vulnerable to Chinese Missiles, Urges Pentagon to Boost Defenses
13 November 2023, 18:41 GMT
The statement followed a US Army Pacific spokesperson telling Sputnik that the Biden administration is on track to deploy a medium-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year.
This was preceded by the US Pacific Air Forces announcing that USAF B-52 long-range nuclear-capable bombers deployed from North Dakota landed in Guam at the end of January in an alleged mission to support "strategic deterrence" in the Indo-Pacific region.
In 2023, US Indo-Pacific Land Forces Commander General Charles Flynn announced US plans to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region to potentially deter China over Taiwan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала