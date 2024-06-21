https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/there-are-chances-to-restore-substation-damaged-by-ukrainian-attack-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1119054697.html
IAEA Will Be Informed About New Ukrainian Attack on Energodar
The International Atomic Energy Agency will be informed about a new attack by Ukrainian troops on the key energy infrastructure of Energodar, Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
"We will bring information about the new attack on the substation and the city to the IAEA inspectors. We will also invite them to assess the scale and extent of destruction themselves, as soon as it is safe," Yashina said.She further noticed there are chances to restore the transformer at the Raduga substation in Energodar, which was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Earlier reports said that on Friday evening the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a drone strike on the Raduga substation, the only one supplying Energodar; a transformer was damaged. Most of the city was left without electricity and water. Prior to this, the Ukranian army used drones to completely destroy the Luch substation.
22:25 GMT 21.06.2024
SIMFEROPOL(Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be informed about a new attack by Ukrainian troops on the key energy infrastructure of Energodar, a satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
“We will bring information about the new attack on the substation and the city to the IAEA inspectors. We will also invite them to assess the scale and extent of destruction themselves, as soon as it is safe,” Yashina said.
She further noticed there are chances to restore the transformer at the Raduga substation in Energodar, which was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“Specialists went to the site to assess the damage. There are chances to restore the damaged transformer at the substation, but it will take time,” Yashina said.
Earlier reports said that on Friday evening the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a drone strike on the Raduga substation, the only one supplying Energodar; a transformer was damaged. Most of the city was left without electricity and water. Prior to this, the Ukranian army used drones to completely destroy the Luch substation.