Watch Russian Lancet Drone Decimate Ukrainian Military Equipment With Precision Strike

The Lancet unmanned aerial vehicles, developed by the Russian company Zala Aero, are capable of effectively striking enemy targets at ranges of several tens of kilometers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of drone operators of a Far Eastern Airborne Forces unit from the Dnepr Battlegroup using a Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to destroy the Ukrainian Army’s Giatsint self-­propelled gun and a US-supplied M-777 howitzer on the right bank of the Dnepr River.The UAV operators guided the drones in manual mode to avoid the slightest possibility of a delivery error, according to the statement.

Russia's Dnepr Battlegroup drones destroyed Ukraine's American-made M-777 howitzer and Giatsint artillery gun on right bank of Dnepr River.

