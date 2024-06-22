https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/new-russian-radar-can-spot-tiniest-drones-1119060515.html

New Russian Radar Can Spot Tiniest Drones

Russia's Iney (lit. 'hoar frost') compact radar station is capable of detecting very small drones, Georgy Antsev, general director and chief designer of producing company Radar mms, told Sputnik.

Russia's Iney (lit. 'hoar frost') compact radar station is capable of detecting very small drones, Georgy Antsev, general director and chief designer of producing company Radar mms, told Sputnik.According to him, Iney can detect very small UAVs at a distance of up to 5 kilometers, while it sees larger targets "much further." The system includes a database that allows it to distinguish between different types of drones and birds."Several Iney complexes can be installed at airfields and extensive critical infrastructure sites, creating a continuous radar field around them. Moreover, due to its small size, Iney can be mounted on various weapon systems, turning it into an onboard radar," Antsev explained.Research and production enterprise Radar mms is one of the Russian leaders in the creation of radio-electronic systems and complexes. The company’s areas of work include radar systems, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, meteorological and magnetometric systems, as well as high-speed vessels and sea-based complexes.

