Russia Creates World's First Ground-Based FPV Kamikaze Drone

Russia has created the world's first ground-based kamikaze robot Depesha (lit. Dispatch), controlled by joystick and FPV helmet. The machine is designed to defeat enemy manpower and equipment, as well as dragon's teeth fortifications such, the press service of Rostec State Corporation said.

Russia has created the world's first ground-based kamikaze robot, named "Depesha" (lit. "Dispatch"), controlled using joystick and FPV helmet. The machine is designed to hit enemy manpower and equipment, as well as fortifications, the press service of Rostec State Corporation said.The most important features of the machines include compactness, maneuverability, and payload. Depesha has a payload of 150 kilograms and the Buggy drone has 250 kilograms, making them reliable assistants for soldiers on the front line. Various versions of the robots can be used to strike the enemy's manpower, fortifications such as pillboxes, fortified firing points, and strongholds. They can also be used to overcome and clear defensive barriers, such as dragon's teeth, allowing for the passage of armored vehicles. In addition, these robots can lay land mines.Depesha and Buggy can also quickly and discreetly deliver food, ammunition, and fuel to the front line and even evacuate wounded soldiers. The robots are currently undergoing extensive testing in the special military operation zone.

2024

