Team Russia Chalks Up Total of 262 Gold Medals on Day 10 of BRICS Games

The Russian national team has won 262 gold medals at the end of the tenth day of competition at the BRICS Games, having won the tournament's team medals earlier than planned.

On Thursday, the Russian team solidified its lead in the team medal standings, distancing themselves from their rivals. By Saturday, Team Russia had earned an impressive 50 top medals, bringing their total count to 262 gold, 141 silver, and 99 bronze medals. Following closely behind are the Belarusians in second place with 55 gold, 85 silver, and 107 bronze medals, and the Chinese team in third place with 20 gold, 24 silver, and 18 bronze medals. The BRICS Games are being held in Kazan from June 12 to 24. About 5,000 athletes from more than 90 countries are taking part in the competition.

