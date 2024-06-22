https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/us-aircraft-carrier-docks-in-south-korea-amid-deepening-russia-north-korea-ties-1119059615.html
US Aircraft Carrier Docks in South Korea Amid Deepening Russia-North Korea Ties
The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived at the South Korean port of Busan in response to a strengthening of cooperation between Russia and North Korea, reported South Korean media outlet Yonhap.
"The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrived at a naval port in the southeastern city of Busan on Saturday, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia," the publication emphasized.The aircraft carrier is accompanied by US destroyers Halsey and Daniel Inouye. The US warship also arrived to conduct scheduled exercises involving the United States, Japan, and South Korea at the end of June.All this is happening amid concerns over the further strengthening of cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow following President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18-19.Following talks between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the participation of delegations from both countries, Russia and North Korea signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, an agreement on cooperation in healthcare, medical education, and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a road bridge across the Tumen River on the border of the two countries. After the negotiations, Putin stated that he does not rule out military and technical cooperation with North Korea.
