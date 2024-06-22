International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/us-aircraft-carrier-docks-in-south-korea-amid-deepening-russia-north-korea-ties-1119059615.html
US Aircraft Carrier Docks in South Korea Amid Deepening Russia-North Korea Ties
US Aircraft Carrier Docks in South Korea Amid Deepening Russia-North Korea Ties
Sputnik International
The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived at the South Korean port of Busan in response to a strengthening of cooperation between Russia and North Korea, reported South Korean media outlet Yonhap.
2024-06-22T09:48+0000
2024-06-22T09:48+0000
vladimir putin
kim jong un
north korea
russia
yonhap
busan
uss theodore roosevelt
south korea
us
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107934/40/1079344037_0:79:3071:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_67b3b5c6cad868ea6220beab70d399d4.jpg
"The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrived at a naval port in the southeastern city of Busan on Saturday, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia," the publication emphasized.The aircraft carrier is accompanied by US destroyers Halsey and Daniel Inouye. The US warship also arrived to conduct scheduled exercises involving the United States, Japan, and South Korea at the end of June.All this is happening amid concerns over the further strengthening of cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow following President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18-19.Following talks between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the participation of delegations from both countries, Russia and North Korea signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, an agreement on cooperation in healthcare, medical education, and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a road bridge across the Tumen River on the border of the two countries. After the negotiations, Putin stated that he does not rule out military and technical cooperation with North Korea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/kremlin-calls-wests-reaction-to-putins-visits-to-north-korea-vietnam-predictable-1119046870.html
north korea
russia
busan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107934/40/1079344037_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f46050f67005fe7edd61141aa709f065.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-north korea strategic partnership, south korea, uss theodore roosevelt in busan, us, south korea
russia-north korea strategic partnership, south korea, uss theodore roosevelt in busan, us, south korea

US Aircraft Carrier Docks in South Korea Amid Deepening Russia-North Korea Ties

09:48 GMT 22.06.2024
© US NavyThe aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam May 15, 2020.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam May 15, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2024
© US Navy
Subscribe
The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived at the South Korean port of Busan in response to a strengthening of cooperation between Russia and North Korea, reported South Korean media outlet Yonhap.
"The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrived at a naval port in the southeastern city of Busan on Saturday, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia," the publication emphasized.
The aircraft carrier is accompanied by US destroyers Halsey and Daniel Inouye. The US warship also arrived to conduct scheduled exercises involving the United States, Japan, and South Korea at the end of June.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
World
Kremlin Calls West's Reaction to Putin's Visits to North Korea, Vietnam Predictable
Yesterday, 11:52 GMT
All this is happening amid concerns over the further strengthening of cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow following President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18-19.
Following talks between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the participation of delegations from both countries, Russia and North Korea signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, an agreement on cooperation in healthcare, medical education, and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a road bridge across the Tumen River on the border of the two countries. After the negotiations, Putin stated that he does not rule out military and technical cooperation with North Korea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала