Three Citizens, Including Children, Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Sevastopol

Three citizens have been killed, including two children, as a result of an Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.

The Sevastopol governor said that fragments of five downed objects fell in the coastal area of the city, injuring people in the area of Uchkuyevka and Lyubimovka neighborhoods. Also, a forest fire broke out in one of the boarding houses near Uchkuyevka and fire brigades were sent to the aid, he added. He added that the whole healthcare system was mobilized: doctors and medical staff were at their work places and all necessary medical care was being provided to the injured.The governor added that almost 100 people sought medical assistance.Kiev attacked Sevastopol with US-supplied ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads; four were shot down, one was deflected by Russian air defenses and exploded over the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

