Three Citizens, Including Children, Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Sevastopol
11:54 GMT 23.06.2024 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 23.06.2024)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoIn this photo taken on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, people gather at the beach area of the Black Sea, near to the area that was the ancient Greek colony of Chersonesus, and with the St. Vladimir's Cathedral in the background, just outside Sevastopol, the main port city in Crimea, the Black Sea Peninsula .
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, has risen to three people, and almost 100 people are injured, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.
The Sevastopol governor said that fragments of five downed objects fell in the coastal area of the city, injuring people in the area of Uchkuyevka and Lyubimovka neighborhoods. Also, a forest fire broke out in one of the boarding houses near Uchkuyevka and fire brigades were sent to the aid, he added.
"The death toll has risen to 3 people: we have lost two children and one adult. The criminal Kiev regime, which has renounced its faith, struck Sevastopol with ballistic missiles with cluster munitions in broad daylight. The number of wounded has risen to almost 100 people," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
He added that the whole healthcare system was mobilized: doctors and medical staff were at their work places and all necessary medical care was being provided to the injured.
The governor added that almost 100 people sought medical assistance.
Kiev attacked Sevastopol with US-supplied ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads; four were shot down, one was deflected by Russian air defenses and exploded over the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said.