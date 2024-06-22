https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/three-ukrainian-drone-strikes-target-energodar-city-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1119067623.html
Three Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Energodar City Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, is under Ukrainian attack again, with three drone attacks recorded over the past hour, the Russia-appointed head of the city, Eduard Senovoz, said on Saturday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces are attacking Energodar again. Over the past hour, three Ukrainian drone attacks have been recorded. One of them was downed near the Raduga substation, which was under attack yesterday as well," Senovoz said on Telegram. Another two drones exploded over the residential part of the city, injuring a woman, the official also said, adding that the woman is currently receiving medical assistance. More attacks are possible, Senovoz warned and advised residents to take caution.
18:59 GMT 22.06.2024 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 22.06.2024)
