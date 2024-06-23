https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/ukmto-reports-attack-on-vessel-in-red-sea-75-miles-off-yemens-al-hudaydah-1119070922.html

UKMTO Reports Attack on Vessel in Red Sea 75 Miles Off Yemen's Al Hudaydah

UKMTO Reports Attack on Vessel in Red Sea 75 Miles Off Yemen's Al Hudaydah

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it had received information about a drone hitting a vessel 65 nautical miles (75 miles) off the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah.

2024-06-23T06:04+0000

2024-06-23T06:04+0000

2024-06-23T06:04+0000

red sea crisis

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

red sea

houthi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107511/92/1075119279_0:115:2201:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_c0eb38e42a0e5c9883e0d665ed3da5fe.jpg

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident 65NM West of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The Master of a merchant vessel reports being hit by uncrewed aerial system [UAS], resulting in damage to the vessel. All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” the UK naval authorities wrote on X. The authorities are investigating the incident, the agency said. Meanwhile, all the vessels were advised to transit “with caution and report any suspicious activity” to the UK maritime authorities. Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/houthis-say-attacked-us-destroyer-2-ships-in-red-arabian-seas-1118991137.html

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

red sea, united kingdom maritime trade operations, drone hitting a vessel