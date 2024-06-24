https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/iran-to-help-russia-investigate-terrorist-attack-in-dagestan-if-needed---russian-diplomat-1119108453.html
Iran to Help Russia Investigate Terrorist Attack in Dagestan If Needed - Russian Diplomat
Iran to Help Russia Investigate Terrorist Attack in Dagestan If Needed - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
The authorities of Iran are ready to provide assistance in the investigation of the terrorist attacks in Russia's Dagestan if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.
2024-06-24T16:58+0000
2024-06-24T16:58+0000
2024-06-24T16:58+0000
russia
russia
iran
dagestan
derbent
makhachkala
terrorist attack
counter-terrorism
security council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119108266_0:253:3168:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_8ad1f83d0698df8664898db493d2a54f.jpg
On Sunday evening, gunmen opened fire at two churches, two synagogues and a traffic police post in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan, prompting a counterterrorist operation. Twenty people died in the gun attack, including 15 police officers and four civilians. Five assailants were killed. "I am sure that if such a need arises, our friends in Iran will provide us with the necessary assistance. As for our cooperation in the counterterrorism sphere, it is successfully developing both through special services and through the Security Council," Rudenko said.
russia
iran
derbent
makhachkala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119108266_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f22ae92dde304f97611318a4b24575ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
terrorist attack in dagestan, what happened in russia's dagestan, tragedy in dagestan region, terrorist attacks in russia
terrorist attack in dagestan, what happened in russia's dagestan, tragedy in dagestan region, terrorist attacks in russia
Iran to Help Russia Investigate Terrorist Attack in Dagestan If Needed - Russian Diplomat
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The authorities of Iran are ready to provide assistance in the investigation of the terrorist attacks in Russia's Dagestan if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.
On Sunday evening, gunmen opened fire
at two churches, two synagogues and a traffic police post in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan, prompting a counterterrorist operation. Twenty people died
in the gun attack
, including 15 police officers and four civilians. Five assailants were killed.
"I am sure that if such a need arises, our friends in Iran will provide us with the necessary assistance. As for our cooperation in the counterterrorism sphere, it is successfully developing both through special services and through the Security Council
," Rudenko said.