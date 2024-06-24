https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/iran-to-help-russia-investigate-terrorist-attack-in-dagestan-if-needed---russian-diplomat-1119108453.html

Iran to Help Russia Investigate Terrorist Attack in Dagestan If Needed - Russian Diplomat

The authorities of Iran are ready to provide assistance in the investigation of the terrorist attacks in Russia's Dagestan if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

On Sunday evening, gunmen opened fire at two churches, two synagogues and a traffic police post in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan, prompting a counterterrorist operation. Twenty people died in the gun attack, including 15 police officers and four civilians. Five assailants were killed. "I am sure that if such a need arises, our friends in Iran will provide us with the necessary assistance. As for our cooperation in the counterterrorism sphere, it is successfully developing both through special services and through the Security Council," Rudenko said.

