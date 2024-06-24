International
Israel Committed to Ceasefire Plan in Gaza Strip Announced by Biden - Netanyahu
Israel remains committed to the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, announced by US President Joe Biden, but will not stop the war until it eliminates the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and returns all hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
"I promise three things. First of all, we will not end the war until we return all the 120 abducted, both alive and dead. We are committed to the Israeli proposal, which was welcomed by President Biden. Our position has not changed," Netanyahu said in a speech to lawmakers. Israel will not stop the war "until it eliminates Hamas" and returns the inhabitants of the south and north safely to their homes, Netanyahu said.
17:06 GMT 24.06.2024
© AP Photo / Susan WalshPresident Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel remains committed to the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, announced by US President Joe Biden, but will not stop the war until it eliminates the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and returns all hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
"I promise three things. First of all, we will not end the war until we return all the 120 abducted, both alive and dead. We are committed to the Israeli proposal, which was welcomed by President Biden. Our position has not changed," Netanyahu said in a speech to lawmakers.
Israel will not stop the war "until it eliminates Hamas" and returns the inhabitants of the south and north safely to their homes, Netanyahu said.

"Thirdly, at any cost and in any way, we will prevent Iran's intentions to destroy us," the prime minister concluded.

