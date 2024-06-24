International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Pummel Odessa Warehouse Holding Western-Made Missiles
The strike came in the area of the heavy crane building plant "Krayan", where there was a warehouse with Western-made missiles, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
"The strike took place in Odessa, at the site of the Krayan heavy crane factory. The plant had a warehouse with new missiles supplied by Western countries. The strike was carried out around eight in the morning, Odessa residents reported a powerful blast and a plume of black smoke," Lebedev said.He also provided photographic and video evidence of a large, dark column of smoke. About ten foreign mercenaries were hit by Russian forces near the factory in Odessa, Lebedev added. He noted that the attack was carried out by two Kalibr missiles, while Ukrainian air defenses failed to respond.
08:14 GMT 24.06.2024
The airstrike occurred in the area of Krayan, a heavy crane factory, where there was a warehouse with Western-made missiles, the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
"The strike took place in Odessa, at the site of the Krayan heavy crane factory. The plant had a warehouse with new missiles supplied by Western countries. The strike was carried out around eight in the morning, Odessa residents reported a powerful blast and a plume of black smoke," Lebedev said.
He also provided photographic and video evidence of a large, dark column of smoke.
About ten foreign mercenaries were hit by Russian forces near the factory in Odessa, Lebedev added.
He noted that the attack was carried out by two Kalibr missiles, while Ukrainian air defenses failed to respond.
