https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/russian-forces-launch-precision-strike-on-ukrainian-air-force-training-site-1119076303.html

Russian Forces Launch Precision Strike on Ukrainian Air Force Training Site

Russian Forces Launch Precision Strike on Ukrainian Air Force Training Site

Sputnik International

The Russian military carried out a coordinated strike on a training site for the flight and technical personnel of Ukraine's air forces, the Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

2024-06-23T11:33+0000

2024-06-23T11:33+0000

2024-06-23T11:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119076107_0:5:2199:1241_1920x0_80_0_0_6749ef3d74780ea301ced0c80a814b8f.jpg

"This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a coordinated strike with high-precision long-range sea-based weaponry on the training site for the flight and technical personnel of Ukraine's air forces," the ministry stated.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Kiev, Kharkov and the Zhitomir region. Air raid sirens were sounded in 15 regions of the country.In response to the Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilian targets, Russian troops regularly carry out targeted strikes on locations of personnel, equipment, and mercenaries, as well as on infrastructure such as energy facilities, defense industry sites, military command, and communications systems of Ukraine.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the military does not target residential buildings and social institutions.In a separate development, Russia's Tsentr battlegroup inflicted damage on five Ukrainian brigades, repelled six counterattacks and eliminated up to 430 soldiers in the past 24 hours."The UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] losses amounted to up to 430 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, including one US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm MT-12 anti-tank gun," the ministry said in a statement.The group also improved its tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of Ukraine's 23rd, 114th mechanised brigades, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 109th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 2nd National Guard Brigade near Novgorodskoye (also know as New York), Novopokrovskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Karlovka, Mikhailovka and Dzerzhinsk of the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.Ukraine also lost up to 570 soldiers during clashes with Russia’s Yug (South) battlegroup, up to 500 with Russia's Zapad (West), up to 210 soldiers in battles with the Sever (North) battlegroup, up to 135 with the Vostok (East) battlegroup and up to 130 with the Dnepr group of forces in the past 24 hours.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/ukraine-bombed-residential-area-with-cluster-munitions-killing-one-woman-1112211720.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russian precision strike on ukraine