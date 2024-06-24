https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/russian-pacific-fleet-flexes-firepower-in-sea-of-okhotsk-sea-of-japan-drills-1119085776.html
Russian Pacific Fleet Flexes Firepower in Sea of Okhotsk, Sea of Japan Drills
Ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet conducted artillery and surface-to-air missile firing in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as part of an exercise, the fleet's information support department told reporters.
Ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet conducted artillery and surface-to-air missile firing in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as part of an exercise, the fleet's information support department told reporters.What's noteworthy is that the reconnaissance was carried out by Ka-27PS deck helicopters. Sailors also set up camouflage by using smoke screens to protect against mock enemy unmanned boats.The Pacific Fleet's tactical exercise is running from June 18 to 28 in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk under the command of Pacific Fleet Commander-in-Chief Admiral Victor Liina.In total, the exercise involves about 40 ships, boats and support vessels, about 20 aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet Naval Aviation.
The Russian Pacific Fleet is a major sea force of the Russian Navy that is based in Vladivostok. As one of the Russian Navy's largest and most important fleets, it is responsible for defending Russia's interests in the Asia-Pacific region.
Ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet conducted artillery and surface-to-air missile firing in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as part of an exercise, the fleet's information support department told reporters.
What's noteworthy is that the reconnaissance was carried out by Ka-27PS deck helicopters. Sailors also set up camouflage by using smoke screens to protect against mock enemy unmanned boats.
"In the second stage, the ship groups engaged in a sea battle with the ships of the conditional enemy, unleashing artillery fire at surface and air targets. Self-defense surface-to-air missile systems were also used to neutralize an air attack," the department said.
The Pacific Fleet
The Pacific Fleet's tactical exercise is running from June 18 to 28 in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk under the command of Pacific Fleet Commander-in-Chief Admiral Victor Liina.
In total, the exercise involves about 40 ships, boats and support vessels, about 20 aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet Naval Aviation.