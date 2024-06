https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/us-asking-china-to-help-bring-russia-back-to-negotiating-table---state-dept-1119106169.html

The United States has been requesting that China "use its leverage" to bring Russia back to the negotiating table on Ukraine, Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said on Monday.

"What we're asking is that China use its leverage to bring Russia … back to a negotiating table to resolve this conflict in accordance with the UN Charter," O’Brien said during a press briefing. Earlier in June, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO. The US State Department called Putin’s terms for peace in Ukraine a "maximalist statement."

