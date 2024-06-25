https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/assange-case-highlighted-importance-of-protecting-free-speech-free-press---congressman-1119129038.html
Assange Case Highlighted Importance of Protecting Free Speech, Free Press - Congressman
Assange Case Highlighted Importance of Protecting Free Speech, Free Press - Congressman
Sputnik International
The US government's case against WikILeaks founder Julian Assange brought to light the importance of protecting free speech and freedom of the press in the United States, Congressman Paul Gosar's office said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.
2024-06-25T20:39+0000
2024-06-25T20:39+0000
2024-06-25T22:18+0000
world
assange
freedom of speech
free press
julian assange
us
united kingdom (uk)
australia
wikileaks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582888_0:79:3363:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3be8b3f2b6dfe89c77fa605bbbdc2528.jpg
Earlier, WikiLeaks said that Assange had been released from prison in the United Kingdom and was flying to Australia. Court documents revealed that Assange was expected to plead guilty to US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Gosar's office added that although Assange will be free, he spent five unnecessary years in prison in the United Kingdom. The US Justice Department expects Assange's guilty plea and sentencing to happen on Wednesday morning at a federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a court document provided to Sputnik. Assange is expected to return to Australia at the conclusion of the proceedings, the Justice Department noted. Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/julian-assange-released-from-uk-prison-returning-home---wikileaks-1119112840.html
united kingdom (uk)
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582888_317:0:3048:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa7e940b0e00d641ed36000d3a70fd31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
julian assange, julian assange plea deal, julian assange extradiction delayed, julian assange political persecution, julian assange kidnapped, julian assange murdered, jullian assange spied on, biden julian assange, julian assange first amendment, julian assange death penalty, freedom of speech, freedom of press, free press, prosecute assange, free assange, assange freed
julian assange, julian assange plea deal, julian assange extradiction delayed, julian assange political persecution, julian assange kidnapped, julian assange murdered, jullian assange spied on, biden julian assange, julian assange first amendment, julian assange death penalty, freedom of speech, freedom of press, free press, prosecute assange, free assange, assange freed
Assange Case Highlighted Importance of Protecting Free Speech, Free Press - Congressman
20:39 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 22:18 GMT 25.06.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government's case against WikILeaks founder Julian Assange brought to light the importance of protecting free speech and freedom of the press in the United States, Congressman Paul Gosar's office said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.
Earlier, WikiLeaks said that Assange had been released from prison in the United Kingdom and was flying to Australia. Court documents revealed that Assange was expected to plead guilty to US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
“The case against Julian Assange brought to light the importance of protecting free speech and free press and the consequences of restricting them," the statement said. "Assange had been unjustly imprisoned for daring to expose government misconduct and the true nature of the United States military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan and for releasing emails showing the Democratic National Committee colluded with Hillary Clinton."
Gosar's office added that although Assange will be free, he spent five unnecessary years in prison in the United Kingdom
.
The US Justice Department expects Assange's guilty plea and sentencing to happen on Wednesday morning at a federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a court document provided to Sputnik.
Assange is expected to return to Australia at the conclusion of the proceedings, the Justice Department noted.
Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act
for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.