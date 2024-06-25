https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/assange-case-highlighted-importance-of-protecting-free-speech-free-press---congressman-1119129038.html

Assange Case Highlighted Importance of Protecting Free Speech, Free Press - Congressman

Assange Case Highlighted Importance of Protecting Free Speech, Free Press - Congressman

Sputnik International

The US government's case against WikILeaks founder Julian Assange brought to light the importance of protecting free speech and freedom of the press in the United States, Congressman Paul Gosar's office said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.

2024-06-25T20:39+0000

2024-06-25T20:39+0000

2024-06-25T22:18+0000

world

assange

freedom of speech

free press

julian assange

us

united kingdom (uk)

australia

wikileaks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582888_0:79:3363:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3be8b3f2b6dfe89c77fa605bbbdc2528.jpg

Earlier, WikiLeaks said that Assange had been released from prison in the United Kingdom and was flying to Australia. Court documents revealed that Assange was expected to plead guilty to US espionage charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Gosar's office added that although Assange will be free, he spent five unnecessary years in prison in the United Kingdom. The US Justice Department expects Assange's guilty plea and sentencing to happen on Wednesday morning at a federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a court document provided to Sputnik. Assange is expected to return to Australia at the conclusion of the proceedings, the Justice Department noted. Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London’s high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/julian-assange-released-from-uk-prison-returning-home---wikileaks-1119112840.html

united kingdom (uk)

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

julian assange, julian assange plea deal, julian assange extradiction delayed, julian assange political persecution, julian assange kidnapped, julian assange murdered, jullian assange spied on, biden julian assange, julian assange first amendment, julian assange death penalty, freedom of speech, freedom of press, free press, prosecute assange, free assange, assange freed