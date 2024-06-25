International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/french-president-says-ready-to-continue-dialogue-with-putin-1119116194.html
French President Says Ready to Continue Dialogue With Putin
French President Says Ready to Continue Dialogue With Putin
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months, noting, however, that he would continue dialogue with the Russian leader.
2024-06-25T04:53+0000
2024-06-25T04:53+0000
world
emmanuel macron
vladimir putin
russia
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106484/64/1064846459_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_561f186cbf5685c6ee78d92832ed41f3.jpg
"I believe in the power of dialogue, and I would continue dialogue with Vladimir Putin ... There has been no [dialogue] in the last few months, but I do not rule it out on this or that topic, including on the issue of nuclear power plants or something else," Macron said on Monday. In March, Macron rejected the idea that relations between him and Putin had cooled, recalling that he had spoken to the Russian president several times after the Ukraine conflict started.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russia-views-macrons-remarks-very-provocative-escalating-tensions-on-continent---kremlin-1118831004.html
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106484/64/1064846459_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da3a89057b90af5146e6d3a7d82ecf65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french president emmanuel macron, russian president vladimir putin, dialogue with putin
french president emmanuel macron, russian president vladimir putin, dialogue with putin

French President Says Ready to Continue Dialogue With Putin

04:53 GMT 25.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneev / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron during a joint presser with Vladimir Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint presser with Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months, noting, however, that he would continue dialogue with the Russian leader.
"I believe in the power of dialogue, and I would continue dialogue with Vladimir Putin ... There has been no [dialogue] in the last few months, but I do not rule it out on this or that topic, including on the issue of nuclear power plants or something else," Macron said on Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
World
Russia Views Macron’s Remarks Very Provocative, Escalating Tensions on Continent - Kremlin
7 June, 10:02 GMT
In March, Macron rejected the idea that relations between him and Putin had cooled, recalling that he had spoken to the Russian president several times after the Ukraine conflict started.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала