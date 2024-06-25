https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/french-president-says-ready-to-continue-dialogue-with-putin-1119116194.html

French President Says Ready to Continue Dialogue With Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months, noting, however, that he would continue dialogue with the Russian leader.

"I believe in the power of dialogue, and I would continue dialogue with Vladimir Putin ... There has been no [dialogue] in the last few months, but I do not rule it out on this or that topic, including on the issue of nuclear power plants or something else," Macron said on Monday. In March, Macron rejected the idea that relations between him and Putin had cooled, recalling that he had spoken to the Russian president several times after the Ukraine conflict started.

