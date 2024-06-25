International
Hamas Insists That Russia Be One of Guarantors of Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas Insists That Russia Be One of Guarantors of Gaza Ceasefire
The Palestinian movement Hamas insists that Russia should be one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik.
"We still insist that Russia be the guarantor of such a ceasefire agreement, because obviously the United States is on the side of Israel ... Russia's position is fairer, more acceptable to all sides, and it is ready to act in this direction. We want to put an end to the hegemony of the United States and its one-sided influence on the Palestinian issue," Marzouk said.There is no progress in negotiations on a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian movement Hamas has not received a response to its amendments to the text of the document, Marzouk said.Hamas does not ask Russia for military assistance, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk added."No, we did not ask for military assistance. The war is going on in Gaza, Gaza is producing its own weapons for close combat, and, so far, we believe that we can manage on our own for this kind of fighting," Marzouk said.Marzouk has arrived in Russia for meetings at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Hamas Insists That Russia Be One of Guarantors of Gaza Ceasefire

07:27 GMT 25.06.2024
© AP Photo / Ramez HabboubSmoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, May 6, 2024.
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, May 6, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
© AP Photo / Ramez Habboub
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas insists that Russia should be one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik.
"We still insist that Russia be the guarantor of such a ceasefire agreement, because obviously the United States is on the side of Israel ... Russia's position is fairer, more acceptable to all sides, and it is ready to act in this direction. We want to put an end to the hegemony of the United States and its one-sided influence on the Palestinian issue," Marzouk said.
There is no progress in negotiations on a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian movement Hamas has not received a response to its amendments to the text of the document, Marzouk said.
"The efforts of our friends in Qatar are continuing, they are trying to break the freeze on the process, but there is no progress ... We have made several changes that Israel has not agreed to. Therefore, they remained unanswered," Marzouk said.
Hamas does not ask Russia for military assistance, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk added.
"No, we did not ask for military assistance. The war is going on in Gaza, Gaza is producing its own weapons for close combat, and, so far, we believe that we can manage on our own for this kind of fighting," Marzouk said.
Marzouk has arrived in Russia for meetings at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
