https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/hamas-insists-that-russia-be-one-of-guarantors-of-gaza-ceasefire-1119118586.html

Hamas Insists That Russia Be One of Guarantors of Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas Insists That Russia Be One of Guarantors of Gaza Ceasefire

Sputnik International

The Palestinian movement Hamas insists that Russia should be one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk told Sputnik.

2024-06-25T07:27+0000

2024-06-25T07:27+0000

2024-06-25T07:27+0000

world

russia

peace

peace deal

gaza strip

israel

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118329569_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_ab228e38509c00ed278489635dfe92cc.jpg

"We still insist that Russia be the guarantor of such a ceasefire agreement, because obviously the United States is on the side of Israel ... Russia's position is fairer, more acceptable to all sides, and it is ready to act in this direction. We want to put an end to the hegemony of the United States and its one-sided influence on the Palestinian issue," Marzouk said.There is no progress in negotiations on a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian movement Hamas has not received a response to its amendments to the text of the document, Marzouk said.Hamas does not ask Russia for military assistance, Hamas political bureau deputy head Musa Abu Marzouk added."No, we did not ask for military assistance. The war is going on in Gaza, Gaza is producing its own weapons for close combat, and, so far, we believe that we can manage on our own for this kind of fighting," Marzouk said.Marzouk has arrived in Russia for meetings at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/unsc-adopts-us-drafted-resolution-welcoming-proposal-for-ceasefire-in-gaza-1118898188.html

russia

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestinian movement hamas, guarantors of the ceasefire in the gaza strip, russia be one of guarantors