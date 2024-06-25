International
Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia on July 8 - Reports
Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia on July 8 - Reports
The last time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia was in 2019, when he traveled to Vladivostok. 25.06.2024, Sputnik International
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a one-day trip to Moscow on July 8, the Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.According to the newspaper, the trip is expected to "underscore the interaction between India and Russia, historic partners that are also seeking new partnerships in a rapidly changing world order". There has been no official confirmation of the information about Modi's visit to Russia.The last time Modi came to Russia was in 2019, when he visited Vladivostok, and he came to Moscow in 2015.
06:29 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 25.06.2024)
The last time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia was in 2019, when he traveled to Vladivostok.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a one-day trip to Moscow on July 8, the Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.
According to the newspaper, the trip is expected to "underscore the interaction between India and Russia, historic partners that are also seeking new partnerships in a rapidly changing world order".
There has been no official confirmation of the information about Modi's visit to Russia.
The last time Modi came to Russia was in 2019, when he visited Vladivostok, and he came to Moscow in 2015.
