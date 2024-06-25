https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/indian-pm-modi-to-visit-russia-on-july-8---reports-1119117655.html
Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia on July 8 - Reports
Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia on July 8 - Reports
Sputnik International
The last time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia was in 2019, when he traveled to Vladivostok. 25.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-25T06:29+0000
2024-06-25T06:29+0000
2024-06-25T06:45+0000
world
russia
india
narendra modi
moscow
vladivostok
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111343100_0:192:2959:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_47b08a874edf5846ed72c34a8def020a.jpg
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a one-day trip to Moscow on July 8, the Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.According to the newspaper, the trip is expected to "underscore the interaction between India and Russia, historic partners that are also seeking new partnerships in a rapidly changing world order". There has been no official confirmation of the information about Modi's visit to Russia.The last time Modi came to Russia was in 2019, when he visited Vladivostok, and he came to Moscow in 2015.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/russian-military-industrial-complex-worlds-most-powerful--acting-deputy-prime-minister-1118406506.html
russia
moscow
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111343100_115:0:2846:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7332ae89eb47ce58fb431bf1386fe53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, india, narendra modi, moscow, vladivostok
russia, india, narendra modi, moscow, vladivostok
Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia on July 8 - Reports
06:29 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 25.06.2024)
The last time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia was in 2019, when he traveled to Vladivostok.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
will make a one-day trip to Moscow on July 8, the Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.
According to the newspaper, the trip is expected to "underscore the interaction between India and Russia, historic partners that are also seeking new partnerships in a rapidly changing world order".
There has been no official confirmation of the information about Modi's visit to Russia.
The last time Modi came to Russia was in 2019, when he visited Vladivostok, and he came to Moscow in 2015.