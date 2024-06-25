https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/north-korean-leader-to-visit-russia-when-all-conditions-are-right---moscow-1119113989.html

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia will take place when "all the necessary conditions are right" and the basis for signing documents will be developed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expects Kim Jong Un to make a reciprocal visit to Moscow. On June 19, Putin and Kim signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement that aims to serve as a roadmap for future bilateral cooperation in all spheres. The document on comprehensive partnership provides, among other things, for mutual military assistance in case of aggression against one of the participants. The Russian president also denounced the "indefinite restrictions regime" imposed on North Korea by the UN Security Council (UNSC), which includes an arms embargo, as "orchestrated by the US" and called for it to be revised.

