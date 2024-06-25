https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/radiochemical-shipment-turn-ukraine-into-dumping-ground-for-hazardous-waste---mod-1119120607.html

Radiochemical Shipments Turn Ukraine Into Dumping Ground for Hazardous Waste - MoD

Radiochemical Shipments Turn Ukraine Into Dumping Ground for Hazardous Waste - MoD

Sputnik International

The radiochemical substances that Western countries continue to import into Ukraine can be used to create a "dirty bomb" with its subsequent use "under someone else's flag," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, said on Tuesday.

2024-06-25T12:56+0000

2024-06-25T12:56+0000

2024-06-25T13:19+0000

world

ukraine

poland

romania

weapons of mass destruction (wmd)

chemical weapons

radiation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb46035158c287f1aba763acbb7dce6b.jpg

The general said the US had created of a technical and legal framework which allows it to build up its biological-military capabilities in various regions of the world.The shipping of radiochemicals to Ukraine for disposal continues, with the main routes going through Poland and Romania, and the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration overseeing the shipments, Kirillov added.In 2023, the SBU asked the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences to study samples of chemical, radiological, nuclear and bioweapons and traces of their use, he added.During the special military operation, documents were obtained from the Ukrainian armed forces confirming the Kiev regime's interest in continuing work with weapons of mass destruction, Kirillov said.The organizational, logistical, and financial aspects of importing radiochemical substances into Ukraine are personally overseen by the head of Zelensky's office, Yermak, according to the Lt. Gen. Igor KirillovThe radiochemical substances that Western countries continue to import into Ukraine can be used to create a "dirty bomb" with its subsequent use "under someone else's flag," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, said on Tuesday.Igor Kirillov also named new individuals involved in work with components of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, including the country's chief sanitary doctor, Kuzin.US military-biological presence in AfricaThere are documents confirming that the US military-biological presence in Africa is rapidly expanding, Kirillov stated, adding that the construction of a laboratory and training centre in Ethiopia has begun under a joint programme and with financial support from the Pentagon's DTRA. Employees of the US Army's Institute of Infectious Diseases conducted a study on bat hantaviruses in Kenya in 2023, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/russian-mod-fears-ukraine-may-resort-to-biological-warfare-following-counteroffensives-failure-1115260329.html

ukraine

poland

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

radiochemical shipment, ukraine into dumping ground for hazardous waste, russian armed forces, radiation