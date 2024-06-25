https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russia-to-restrict-broadcasting-resources-of-number-of-eu-media-outlets-from-june-25---moscow-1119119582.html

Russia to Restrict Broadcasting Resources of Number of EU Media Outlets From June 25 - Moscow

Russia to restrict access to broadcast resources of a number of EU media outlets and operators on its territory from June 25 in response to the bloc's ban on some Russian media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-06-25T11:13+0000

2024-06-25T11:13+0000

2024-06-25T11:28+0000

Russia to restrict access to broadcast resources of a number of EU media outlets and operators on its territory from June 25 in response to the bloc's ban on some Russian media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia has repeatedly and at various levels warned that politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unnoticed, the statement read.Restrictions will target media outlets and operators from more than 20 EU countries, including Austrian state television and radio company ORF, Hungarian internet portal 444, Spanish newspapers El Mundo, El Pais, the EFE agency, Italian newspapers La Stampa, La Repubblica, television company RAI, French newspapers Le Monde, La Croix, news agency Agence France-Presse, radio company Radio France, as well as publications Politico, Euobserver and others.The EU Council said on Monday that it had approved the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on some Russian media such as RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

2024

