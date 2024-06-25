International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Speaks at Academy of Public Administration in Minsk, Belarus
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russia-to-restrict-broadcasting-resources-of-number-of-eu-media-outlets-from-june-25---moscow-1119119582.html
Russia to Restrict Broadcasting Resources of Number of EU Media Outlets From June 25 - Moscow
Russia to Restrict Broadcasting Resources of Number of EU Media Outlets From June 25 - Moscow
Sputnik International
Russia to restrict access to broadcast resources of a number of EU media outlets and operators on its territory from June 25 in response to the bloc's ban on some Russian media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-06-25T11:13+0000
2024-06-25T11:28+0000
russia
russia
moscow
european union (eu)
russian foreign ministry
france
eu council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg
Russia to restrict access to broadcast resources of a number of EU media outlets and operators on its territory from June 25 in response to the bloc's ban on some Russian media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia has repeatedly and at various levels warned that politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unnoticed, the statement read.Restrictions will target media outlets and operators from more than 20 EU countries, including Austrian state television and radio company ORF, Hungarian internet portal 444, Spanish newspapers El Mundo, El Pais, the EFE agency, Italian newspapers La Stampa, La Repubblica, television company RAI, French newspapers Le Monde, La Croix, news agency Agence France-Presse, radio company Radio France, as well as publications Politico, Euobserver and others.The EU Council said on Monday that it had approved the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on some Russian media such as RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/eu-council-says-approves-14th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-1119092252.html
russia
moscow
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d320f98a4addb10e9e06c8a9c84c8db3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
restrict broadcasting resources of number of eu media, russia to restrict access, russian foreign ministry
restrict broadcasting resources of number of eu media, russia to restrict access, russian foreign ministry

Russia to Restrict Broadcasting Resources of Number of EU Media Outlets From June 25 - Moscow

11:13 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 25.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinikovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
Subscribe
On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will respond to the EU's ban on some Russian media, including RIA Novosti and Izvestia.
Russia to restrict access to broadcast resources of a number of EU media outlets and operators on its territory from June 25 in response to the bloc's ban on some Russian media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a response to the decision taken by the EU Council on May 17 to ban 'any broadcast activity' on three Russian media (RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta), which goes into effect today, on June 25, we introduce counter restrictions on access on the territory of Russia to broadcast resources of a number of media outlets of the EU member states and all-European media operators who systematically disseminate false information about the progress of a special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia has repeatedly and at various levels warned that politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unnoticed, the statement read.
"Despite this, Brussels and the capitals of the bloc countries chose to take the path of escalation, forcing Moscow to take mirror and proportionate countermeasures with another illegitimate ban. Responsibility for such a development of events lies solely with the leadership of the European Union and the member countries that supported such a decision. If restrictions on Russian media are lifted, the Russian side will also reconsider its decision in relation to the mentioned media operators," the ministry said.
Restrictions will target media outlets and operators from more than 20 EU countries, including Austrian state television and radio company ORF, Hungarian internet portal 444, Spanish newspapers El Mundo, El Pais, the EFE agency, Italian newspapers La Stampa, La Repubblica, television company RAI, French newspapers Le Monde, La Croix, news agency Agence France-Presse, radio company Radio France, as well as publications Politico, Euobserver and others.
Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2024
World
EU Council Approves 14th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
Yesterday, 07:45 GMT
The EU Council said on Monday that it had approved the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on some Russian media such as RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала