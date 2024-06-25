https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russian-us-defense-chiefs-discuss-ukraine-over-phone-1119129610.html

Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone

Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored the danger of escalation from the provision of American weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 25, 2024, at the initiative of the US side, a telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was held," the ministry said.The conversation between Austin and Belousov was initiated by the US, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed.Austin and Belousov exchanged views on the situation regarding Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.The US has no plans to send American troops to Ukraine now or in the future, the Pentagon claimed.The last contact between the Russian and US defense ministers was on March 15 of last year, Ryder said.

