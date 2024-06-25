https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russian-us-defense-chiefs-discuss-ukraine-over-phone-1119129610.html
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored the danger of escalation from the provision of American weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-06-25T21:17+0000
2024-06-25T21:17+0000
2024-06-25T22:57+0000
world
ukraine crisis
andrei belousov
us
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
austin
us hegemony
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118401043_0:0:3379:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_40bc9d9b77367a6d746344c1c8266c3a.jpg
"On June 25, 2024, at the initiative of the US side, a telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was held," the ministry said.The conversation between Austin and Belousov was initiated by the US, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed.Austin and Belousov exchanged views on the situation regarding Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.The US has no plans to send American troops to Ukraine now or in the future, the Pentagon claimed.The last contact between the Russian and US defense ministers was on March 15 of last year, Ryder said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/scott-ritter-belousovs-appointment-signals-revolution-in-russian-military-affairs-1118462070.html
ukraine
russia
austin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118401043_327:0:3056:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ada38358611b550cf1cdd82738ccac51.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-us talks, belousov-austin talks, telephone conversation, russia-us war, us-russia war, biden elections, russia-ukraine war, third world war, world war three, nuclear war, nuclear crisis, russia-us dialog
russia-us talks, belousov-austin talks, telephone conversation, russia-us war, us-russia war, biden elections, russia-ukraine war, third world war, world war three, nuclear war, nuclear crisis, russia-us dialog
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone
21:17 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 22:57 GMT 25.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored the danger of escalation from the provision of American weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On June 25, 2024, at the initiative of the US side, a telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov
and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was held," the ministry said.
The conversation between Austin and Belousov was initiated by the US, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed.
Austin
and Belousov exchanged views on the situation regarding Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The US has no plans to send American troops to Ukraine now or in the future, the Pentagon claimed.
"The President is absolutely firm that he will not be sending US troops to Ukraine. I’m not going to comment on any reports of internal discussions or proposals that may or may not be under consideration," the US Defense Department spokesperson insisted.
The last contact between the Russian and US defense ministers was on March 15 of last year, Ryder said.