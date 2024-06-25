International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russian-us-defense-chiefs-discuss-ukraine-over-phone-1119129610.html
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored the danger of escalation from the provision of American weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-06-25T21:17+0000
2024-06-25T22:57+0000
world
ukraine crisis
andrei belousov
us
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
austin
us hegemony
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118401043_0:0:3379:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_40bc9d9b77367a6d746344c1c8266c3a.jpg
"On June 25, 2024, at the initiative of the US side, a telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was held," the ministry said.The conversation between Austin and Belousov was initiated by the US, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed.Austin and Belousov exchanged views on the situation regarding Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.The US has no plans to send American troops to Ukraine now or in the future, the Pentagon claimed.The last contact between the Russian and US defense ministers was on March 15 of last year, Ryder said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/scott-ritter-belousovs-appointment-signals-revolution-in-russian-military-affairs-1118462070.html
ukraine
russia
austin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118401043_327:0:3056:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ada38358611b550cf1cdd82738ccac51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-us talks, belousov-austin talks, telephone conversation, russia-us war, us-russia war, biden elections, russia-ukraine war, third world war, world war three, nuclear war, nuclear crisis, russia-us dialog
russia-us talks, belousov-austin talks, telephone conversation, russia-us war, us-russia war, biden elections, russia-ukraine war, third world war, world war three, nuclear war, nuclear crisis, russia-us dialog

Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Over Phone

21:17 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 22:57 GMT 25.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankAndrei Belousov
Andrei Belousov - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored the danger of escalation from the provision of American weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On June 25, 2024, at the initiative of the US side, a telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was held," the ministry said.
The conversation between Austin and Belousov was initiated by the US, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed.
Austin and Belousov exchanged views on the situation regarding Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The US has no plans to send American troops to Ukraine now or in the future, the Pentagon claimed.

"The President is absolutely firm that he will not be sending US troops to Ukraine. I’m not going to comment on any reports of internal discussions or proposals that may or may not be under consideration," the US Defense Department spokesperson insisted.

The last contact between the Russian and US defense ministers was on March 15 of last year, Ryder said.
Cadets of the Mikhailov Military Artillery Academy march in front of a statue of the founder of the Soviet Union Vladimir Lenin in Saint Petersburg on August 29, 2023. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2024
Military
Scott Ritter: Belousov's Appointment Signals 'Revolution' in Russian Military Affairs
16 May, 04:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала