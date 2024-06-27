https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/trump-leads-biden-ahead-of-us-presidential-debate--poll-1119153022.html
Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll
Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll
Sputnik International
Americans favor Donald Trump over Joe Biden as their next president across several measures, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday ahead of the presidential debate.
2024-06-27T13:34+0000
2024-06-27T13:34+0000
2024-06-27T13:34+0000
americas
us
donald trump
joe biden
americans
republicans
democrats
2024 us presidential election
us presidential campaign
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719731_0:0:3348:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_28466c86e11bb0f045fb06087b30ac2c.jpg
Trump received a 46% overall favorable rating in the poll, taken June 3-23 after he was convicted by a New York court of 34 felony counts. It was also the highest rating for him since April 2020. In comparison, Biden received a 37% favorable rating. More Republicans favored Trump as their party’s nominee (91%) than Democrats supporting Biden (81%). Trump led the poll in terms of having the necessary "personality and leadership qualities" of a president by eight points. More Americans (49%) also said they agreed with Trump on important issues compared to Biden (37%). While both candidates are only a few years apart in age, far more Americans said they were "very concerned" about Biden’s advanced age of 81 (59%) than they were about Trump’s 78 (18%). In addition, more than half of Americans (56%) saw Biden as "too liberal" while 44% saw Trump as "too conservative."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/what-to-expect-from-first-biden-trump-2024-election-campaign-debate--1118981897.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719731_617:0:3348:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_154e4ceeb759edb116c87fd06163ce97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden
Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Americans favor Donald Trump over Joe Biden as their next president across several measures, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday ahead of the presidential debate.