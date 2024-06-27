https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/trump-leads-biden-ahead-of-us-presidential-debate--poll-1119153022.html

Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll

Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll

Sputnik International

Americans favor Donald Trump over Joe Biden as their next president across several measures, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday ahead of the presidential debate.

2024-06-27T13:34+0000

2024-06-27T13:34+0000

2024-06-27T13:34+0000

americas

us

donald trump

joe biden

americans

republicans

democrats

2024 us presidential election

us presidential campaign

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719731_0:0:3348:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_28466c86e11bb0f045fb06087b30ac2c.jpg

Trump received a 46% overall favorable rating in the poll, taken June 3-23 after he was convicted by a New York court of 34 felony counts. It was also the highest rating for him since April 2020. In comparison, Biden received a 37% favorable rating. More Republicans favored Trump as their party’s nominee (91%) than Democrats supporting Biden (81%). Trump led the poll in terms of having the necessary "personality and leadership qualities" of a president by eight points. More Americans (49%) also said they agreed with Trump on important issues compared to Biden (37%). While both candidates are only a few years apart in age, far more Americans said they were "very concerned" about Biden’s advanced age of 81 (59%) than they were about Trump’s 78 (18%). In addition, more than half of Americans (56%) saw Biden as "too liberal" while 44% saw Trump as "too conservative."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/what-to-expect-from-first-biden-trump-2024-election-campaign-debate--1118981897.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden