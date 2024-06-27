International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/trump-leads-biden-ahead-of-us-presidential-debate--poll-1119153022.html
Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll
Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll
Sputnik International
Americans favor Donald Trump over Joe Biden as their next president across several measures, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday ahead of the presidential debate.
2024-06-27T13:34+0000
2024-06-27T13:34+0000
americas
us
donald trump
joe biden
americans
republicans
democrats
2024 us presidential election
us presidential campaign
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719731_0:0:3348:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_28466c86e11bb0f045fb06087b30ac2c.jpg
Trump received a 46% overall favorable rating in the poll, taken June 3-23 after he was convicted by a New York court of 34 felony counts. It was also the highest rating for him since April 2020. In comparison, Biden received a 37% favorable rating. More Republicans favored Trump as their party’s nominee (91%) than Democrats supporting Biden (81%). Trump led the poll in terms of having the necessary "personality and leadership qualities" of a president by eight points. More Americans (49%) also said they agreed with Trump on important issues compared to Biden (37%). While both candidates are only a few years apart in age, far more Americans said they were "very concerned" about Biden’s advanced age of 81 (59%) than they were about Trump’s 78 (18%). In addition, more than half of Americans (56%) saw Biden as "too liberal" while 44% saw Trump as "too conservative."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/what-to-expect-from-first-biden-trump-2024-election-campaign-debate--1118981897.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118719731_617:0:3348:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_154e4ceeb759edb116c87fd06163ce97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs biden

Trump Leads Biden Ahead of US Presidential Debate – Poll

13:34 GMT 27.06.2024
© Sputnik / Eva Marie Uzcategui / Go to the mediabankDonald Trump delivers remarks during his campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, United States
Donald Trump delivers remarks during his campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
© Sputnik / Eva Marie Uzcategui
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Americans favor Donald Trump over Joe Biden as their next president across several measures, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday ahead of the presidential debate.
Trump received a 46% overall favorable rating in the poll, taken June 3-23 after he was convicted by a New York court of 34 felony counts. It was also the highest rating for him since April 2020.
In comparison, Biden received a 37% favorable rating. More Republicans favored Trump as their party’s nominee (91%) than Democrats supporting Biden (81%).
Trump led the poll in terms of having the necessary "personality and leadership qualities" of a president by eight points. More Americans (49%) also said they agreed with Trump on important issues compared to Biden (37%).
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2024
Americas
What to Expect From First Biden-Trump 2024 Election Campaign Debate
16 June, 08:24 GMT
While both candidates are only a few years apart in age, far more Americans said they were "very concerned" about Biden’s advanced age of 81 (59%) than they were about Trump’s 78 (18%). In addition, more than half of Americans (56%) saw Biden as "too liberal" while 44% saw Trump as "too conservative."

The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and former US President Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала