https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/debate-debacle-democrats-need-to-find-new-candidate-asap--wall-street-analyst-1119163291.html
Debate Debacle: Democrats Need to Find New Candidate ASAP – Wall Street Analyst
Debate Debacle: Democrats Need to Find New Candidate ASAP – Wall Street Analyst
Sputnik International
The first debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump turned out to be worse for the Democratic Party than the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.
2024-06-28T09:17+0000
2024-06-28T09:17+0000
2024-06-28T09:17+0000
world
us
opinion
joe biden
donald trump
charles ortel
afghanistan
ukraine
democrats
republicans
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119163927_0:111:2124:1306_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba2d0bdc832da7e54bc023f3f40e9ca.jpg
"Debate night was a fiasco for Team Biden and for the conspirators in media and elsewhere who have ceaselessly sold Biden disasters on many fronts as 'successes'," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.With just a few months until Election Day, the Democratic leadership must now "push Biden and Harris both out and try to find a more credible team to fight the already well-funded and fiercely energized Trump juggernaut," the analyst said.A week ago, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh called attention to growing concerns among top Democrats and their wealthy donors about Biden's ability to overcome Trump in the November election. After saying that Biden's debate performance would be "a major touchstone," Hersh quoted political insiders as suggesting that if the first showdown with Trump goes badly for the incumbent president, the Democratic convention in Chicago would replace Joe with another, more dynamic candidate in August.That scenario seems likely after the debate, according to Ortel."Thursday’s nightmare will look even worse on Friday morning for Democrats. The Biden and Harris 'brands' are unsaleable," Ortel concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/biden-may-decline-democratic-nomination-if-he-does-poorly-in-upcoming-debate---hersh-1119052113.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/biden-in-debate-came-across-as-angry-old-man-with-a-lot-of-vulgarity---ex-rnc-chair-1119162428.html
afghanistan
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119163927_119:0:2007:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_8fb229a8412ff097c364d577f8dae81f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, trump-biden debate, biden's first presidential debate, biden's debate fiasco, us democratic party, 2024 us presidential elections, 2024 presidential race
joe biden, trump-biden debate, biden's first presidential debate, biden's debate fiasco, us democratic party, 2024 us presidential elections, 2024 presidential race
Debate Debacle: Democrats Need to Find New Candidate ASAP – Wall Street Analyst
The first debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump turned out to be worse for the Democratic Party than the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.
"Debate night was a fiasco
for Team Biden
and for the conspirators in media and elsewhere who have ceaselessly sold Biden disasters on many fronts as 'successes'," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel
told Sputnik.
With just a few months until Election Day, the Democratic leadership must now "push Biden and Harris both out and try to find a more credible team to fight the already well-funded and fiercely energized Trump juggernaut," the analyst said.
"This is a very heavy lift as the Democrat bench is light and marginalized by primary cycles of 2020 and 2024 that installed a serial liar and diminished clod into the White House where he fails on all fronts," Ortel said. "Whether it is the demolished pier in Gaza, the wreckage across the Middle East and Afghanistan, the horrific meat grinder in Ukraine, or the lawlessness and failures in Democrat run states and cities, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stand revealed as incompetent losers."
A week ago, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh called attention to growing concerns among top Democrats and their wealthy donors about Biden's ability to overcome Trump in the November election. After saying that Biden's debate performance would be "a major touchstone
," Hersh quoted political insiders as suggesting that if the first showdown with Trump goes badly for the incumbent president, the Democratic convention in Chicago would replace Joe
with another, more dynamic candidate in August.
That scenario seems likely after the debate, according to Ortel.
"One theoretical approach might be to field an all-female historic ticket, seeking to exploit perceived weaknesses for Republicans over stances on abortion and gender insensitivity. Here, a Michelle Obama ticket with, perhaps, Hillary Clinton might gel. But who gets the top billing and who is second?" the Wall Street analyst remarked.
"Thursday’s nightmare will look even worse on Friday morning for Democrats. The Biden and Harris 'brands' are unsaleable," Ortel concluded.