Debate Debacle: Democrats Need to Find New Candidate ASAP – Wall Street Analyst

The first debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump turned out to be worse for the Democratic Party than the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

"Debate night was a fiasco for Team Biden and for the conspirators in media and elsewhere who have ceaselessly sold Biden disasters on many fronts as 'successes'," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.With just a few months until Election Day, the Democratic leadership must now "push Biden and Harris both out and try to find a more credible team to fight the already well-funded and fiercely energized Trump juggernaut," the analyst said.A week ago, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh called attention to growing concerns among top Democrats and their wealthy donors about Biden's ability to overcome Trump in the November election. After saying that Biden's debate performance would be "a major touchstone," Hersh quoted political insiders as suggesting that if the first showdown with Trump goes badly for the incumbent president, the Democratic convention in Chicago would replace Joe with another, more dynamic candidate in August.That scenario seems likely after the debate, according to Ortel."Thursday’s nightmare will look even worse on Friday morning for Democrats. The Biden and Harris 'brands' are unsaleable," Ortel concluded.

