https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/belarus-deploys-additional-air-defense-systems-on-ukrainian-border-1119178823.html
Belarus Deploys Additional Air Defense Systems on Ukrainian Border
Belarus Deploys Additional Air Defense Systems on Ukrainian Border
Sputnik International
Belarus deployed additional air defense forces on the border with Ukraine to protect critical facilities of the republic amid Ukrainian drone activity, Belarusian military official Andrei Severinchik said on Saturday.
2024-06-29T11:10+0000
2024-06-29T11:10+0000
2024-06-29T11:10+0000
military
belarus
ukrainian crisis
drone warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102084/37/1020843721_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_038182da4fb6260970ff5581f11b2b94.jpg
"The system of visual observation posts has been expanded with the sole purpose of providing information to the firing units of the anti-aircraft missile and air defense forces of the operational commands on combat duty. To this end, air defense forces and means have been additionally deployed to designated areas to cover the southern borders and critical facilities of the Republic of Belarus," Severinchik said. Despite having issues with air defense in several other directions, Ukrainian forces are gathering air defense systems in its northern region of Zhytomyr, which borders Belarus, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/russia-belarus-to-contribute-to-formation-of-new-security-architecture---statement-1119106500.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102084/37/1020843721_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20e91f67ff40fabfaa41ae22c2cc79a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, air defense drones, belarus air defense ukraine, drone warfare ukraine
belarus, air defense drones, belarus air defense ukraine, drone warfare ukraine
Belarus Deploys Additional Air Defense Systems on Ukrainian Border
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus deployed additional air defense forces on the border with Ukraine to protect critical facilities of the republic amid Ukrainian drone activity, Belarusian military official Andrei Severinchik said on Saturday.
"The system of visual observation posts has been expanded with the sole purpose of providing information to the firing units of the anti-aircraft missile and air defense forces
of the operational commands on combat duty. To this end, air defense forces and means have been additionally deployed to designated areas to cover the southern borders and critical facilities of the Republic of Belarus," Severinchik said.
Despite having issues with air defense in several other directions, Ukrainian forces are gathering air defense systems in its northern region of Zhytomyr, which borders Belarus, the official added.