Russia, Belarus to Contribute to Formation of New Security Architecture - Statement
Minsk and Moscow are considering contributing to the formation of a new sustainable international security architecture, the parameters of which should be the rules of conflict-free coexistence, the joint statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, published on Monday, read.
"Minsk and Moscow consider promoting the formation of a new sustainable architecture of international security as one of the key foreign policy objectives... The parameters of such a system should be the product of open and inclusive negotiations on the rules of conflict-free coexistence based on the principles of equality and indivisibility of security, as well as recognition of the realities of multipolarity and mandatory mutual consideration of the interests of all parties involved," the document read. Russia and Belarus condemn West's actions to escalate the situation in Europe, the joint statement read. In addition, Minsk and Moscow are in favor of promoting the initiatives in UN aimed at countering sanctions as a way of political blackmail, the joint statement said.
15:41 GMT 24.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankBelarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
MINSK (Sputnik) - Minsk and Moscow are considering contributing to the formation of a new sustainable international security architecture, the parameters of which should be the rules of conflict-free coexistence, the joint statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, published on Monday, read.
"Minsk and Moscow consider promoting the formation of a new sustainable architecture of international security as one of the key foreign policy objectives... The parameters of such a system should be the product of open and inclusive negotiations on the rules of conflict-free coexistence based on the principles of equality and indivisibility of security, as well as recognition of the realities of multipolarity and mandatory mutual consideration of the interests of all parties involved," the document read.
Russia and Belarus condemn West's actions to escalate the situation in Europe, the joint statement read.

"We strongly condemn the actions of Western states aimed at escalating the military-political situation in Europe. We confirm our readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis on the basis of full consideration of the interests of Belarus and Russia. Bulks of weapons supplied by the EU and NATO countries are used by Kiev to destroy civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure, commit terrorist attacks on the Russian territory," the statement said.

In addition, Minsk and Moscow are in favor of promoting the initiatives in UN aimed at countering sanctions as a way of political blackmail, the joint statement said.
