Russia, Belarus to Contribute to Formation of New Security Architecture - Statement

Minsk and Moscow are considering contributing to the formation of a new sustainable international security architecture, the parameters of which should be the rules of conflict-free coexistence, the joint statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, published on Monday, read.

"Minsk and Moscow consider promoting the formation of a new sustainable architecture of international security as one of the key foreign policy objectives... The parameters of such a system should be the product of open and inclusive negotiations on the rules of conflict-free coexistence based on the principles of equality and indivisibility of security, as well as recognition of the realities of multipolarity and mandatory mutual consideration of the interests of all parties involved," the document read. Russia and Belarus condemn West's actions to escalate the situation in Europe, the joint statement read. In addition, Minsk and Moscow are in favor of promoting the initiatives in UN aimed at countering sanctions as a way of political blackmail, the joint statement said.

