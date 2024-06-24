https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/russia-belarus-to-contribute-to-formation-of-new-security-architecture---statement-1119106500.html
Russia, Belarus to Contribute to Formation of New Security Architecture - Statement
Russia, Belarus to Contribute to Formation of New Security Architecture - Statement
Sputnik International
Minsk and Moscow are considering contributing to the formation of a new sustainable international security architecture, the parameters of which should be the rules of conflict-free coexistence, the joint statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, published on Monday, read.
2024-06-24T15:41+0000
2024-06-24T15:41+0000
2024-06-24T15:41+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
belarus
minsk
nato
european union (eu)
kiev
deadly ukrainian attack on sevastopol
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119106612_0:372:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61a50940a777c6f447403b337a6f111b.jpg
"Minsk and Moscow consider promoting the formation of a new sustainable architecture of international security as one of the key foreign policy objectives... The parameters of such a system should be the product of open and inclusive negotiations on the rules of conflict-free coexistence based on the principles of equality and indivisibility of security, as well as recognition of the realities of multipolarity and mandatory mutual consideration of the interests of all parties involved," the document read. Russia and Belarus condemn West's actions to escalate the situation in Europe, the joint statement read. In addition, Minsk and Moscow are in favor of promoting the initiatives in UN aimed at countering sanctions as a way of political blackmail, the joint statement said.
russia
belarus
minsk
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119106612_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87e703cc0785ebeb9b3bc5c31722f2e9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia belarus ties, russian belarussian cooperation, russian belarussian partnership, russia belarus allies, sergey lavrov and sergei aleinik, lavrov and aleinik statements, russian and belarussian foreign ministers meet, russian belarussian joint security
russia belarus ties, russian belarussian cooperation, russian belarussian partnership, russia belarus allies, sergey lavrov and sergei aleinik, lavrov and aleinik statements, russian and belarussian foreign ministers meet, russian belarussian joint security
Russia, Belarus to Contribute to Formation of New Security Architecture - Statement
MINSK (Sputnik) - Minsk and Moscow are considering contributing to the formation of a new sustainable international security architecture, the parameters of which should be the rules of conflict-free coexistence, the joint statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, published on Monday, read.