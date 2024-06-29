https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/court-in-bolivia-orders-six-months-of-preventive-detention-for-rebel-generals---reports-1119174520.html

Court in Bolivia Orders Six Months of 'Preventive Detention' for Rebel Generals - Reports

A Bolivian court has imposed six months of pretrial detention on the detained leaders of the failed military coup attempt, who are accused of terrorism and armed rebellion, Bolivia TV reported.

"[Former Army Commander-in-Chief Gen.] Juan Jose Zuniga, [former navy commander Vice Adm.] Juan Arnez and [ex-Gen.] Edison Irahola, suspected of terrorism and an armed attack on the security and sovereignty of the state, were sentenced to six months of preventive detention in the Chonchocoro prison,” the broadcaster said on X. On Wednesday, the Bolivian military, led by Zuniga, gathered on the central square of Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz and tried to break into the presidential palace. Bolivian President Luis Arce, who was in the palace at the time, made an address to the nation, describing the events as a coup attempt, and formed a new army command, which called on the military to leave the square. The soldiers complied with the order. Zuniga was arrested later in the day. As a result of clashes between the military and residents of La Paz on the central square, 14 people were injured. After these events, law enforcement officers detained 21 people involved in the coup attempt.

