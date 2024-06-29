https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/nato-vs-russia-a-helmet-crash-test-1119176840.html

NATO vs Russia: A Helmet Crash-Test

A helmet remains an essential part of a soldier’s combat gear, playing an important role in a serviceman’s survivability on the battlefield.

Rostec State Corporation – Russia’s arms manufacturer – has conducted a crash test of five armored helmets, including three used by NATO troops, a Russian­-made protective hat and a helmet made by an unknown producer.Let's find out which helmet turned out to be the most reliable.The helmets were tested for compliance with the Br-1 and Br-2 protection standards. During the tests, Russian-made ­­­­Stechkin and Serdyukov 9mm automatic pistols were fired at a distance of five meters from the helmets, which were placed in various positions at a shooting ground.The helmet by the unknown producer, as well as a NATO-standard trophy helmet, a US-made PASGT DELTA helmet, and the Philippines-made NATO-standard AB-ACH FC helmet, were all penetrated by the bullets fired from both the Stechkin and the Serdyukov. Meanwhile, the Russian-made Bars-L helmet withstood the impact of all the bullets, which only left a slight dent on the helmet’s surface.Designed by the Research Institute of Steel (part of Rostec’s Kalashnikov Concern), the state-of-the-art Bars-L is made of titanium and composite materials, featuring increased protective characteristics.In particular, the helmet is capable of absorbing an assault rifle bullet fired from a certain distance, according to the Kalashnikov company. The Bars-L was for the first time put on display at a St.Petersburg arms exhibition in April 2024.

