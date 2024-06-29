International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/polish-president-prolongs-presence-of-us-uk-canadian-troops-in-country-1119178148.html
Polish President Prolongs Presence of US, UK, Canadian Troops in Country
Polish President Prolongs Presence of US, UK, Canadian Troops in Country
Sputnik International
Polish President Andrzej Duda has approved the extension of US, UK Canadian military contingents' deployments in Poland, the Polish National Security Bureau said.
2024-06-29T10:22+0000
2024-06-29T10:22+0000
military
poland
andrzej duda
us
us hegemony
nato
united kingdom (uk)
canada
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117296767_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_e9bbb75504187ef1ba2ae3e59eef394e.jpg
The Polish government said that around 10,000 US soldiers were stationed in the country. At the same time, the presence of Polish military contingents abroad was also extended, the office added. In May, the US established a permanent special forces base near Krakow Balice International Airport, which will be the easternmost training center for US special forces in Europe. It would house an average 150-200 US troops on rotation. US Consul General Krakow Erin Nickerson told reporters during her visit to the base that its opening was a good sign for future cooperation between the two countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/nato-hawks-plans-for-new-bases-in-poland-romania-slovakia-wont-transpire-any-time-soon---analyst-1118968257.html
poland
united kingdom (uk)
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117296767_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7ac5ed1b30fe77844bd4905aaef4e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland us army, poland nato expansion, poland us military, polish militarism, polish army
poland us army, poland nato expansion, poland us military, polish militarism, polish army

Polish President Prolongs Presence of US, UK, Canadian Troops in Country

10:22 GMT 29.06.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiU.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory.
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has approved the extension of US, UK Canadian military contingents' deployments in Poland, the Polish National Security Bureau said.

"President Andrzej Duda issued a decree allowing components of allied forces as well as weapons and military equipment from the following countries to remain stationed on the Polish territory until December 31, 2024: the United States — up to 6,500 troops, the United Kingdom — up to 700 troops, Canada — up to 350 troops," the bureau said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Polish government said that around 10,000 US soldiers were stationed in the country. At the same time, the presence of Polish military contingents abroad was also extended, the office added.
Dutch Army soldiers arrive at 71 Aerial Base Campia Turzii, Romania, on May 14, 2024, by descending from a military cargo plane belonging to Spanish Air Force as part of military exercise Swift Response 24. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2024
Analysis
NATO Hawks’ Plans for New Bases in Poland, Romania, Slovakia Won’t Transpire Any Time Soon - Analyst
15 June, 07:19 GMT
"President Andrzej Duda issued a decree extending the deployment of three Polish military contingents until December 31, 2024: in Turkey — up to 95 soldiers, in Iraq — up to 350 soldiers, in Latvia — up to 260 soldiers," the bureau said.
In May, the US established a permanent special forces base near Krakow Balice International Airport, which will be the easternmost training center for US special forces in Europe. It would house an average 150-200 US troops on rotation. US Consul General Krakow Erin Nickerson told reporters during her visit to the base that its opening was a good sign for future cooperation between the two countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала