Polish President Prolongs Presence of US, UK, Canadian Troops in Country

Polish President Andrzej Duda has approved the extension of US, UK Canadian military contingents' deployments in Poland, the Polish National Security Bureau said.

The Polish government said that around 10,000 US soldiers were stationed in the country. At the same time, the presence of Polish military contingents abroad was also extended, the office added. In May, the US established a permanent special forces base near Krakow Balice International Airport, which will be the easternmost training center for US special forces in Europe. It would house an average 150-200 US troops on rotation. US Consul General Krakow Erin Nickerson told reporters during her visit to the base that its opening was a good sign for future cooperation between the two countries.

