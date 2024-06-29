https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/polish-president-prolongs-presence-of-us-uk-canadian-troops-in-country-1119178148.html
Polish President Prolongs Presence of US, UK, Canadian Troops in Country
Polish President Andrzej Duda has approved the extension of US, UK Canadian military contingents' deployments in Poland, the Polish National Security Bureau said.
In May, the US established a permanent special forces base near Krakow Balice International Airport, which will be the easternmost training center for US special forces in Europe. It would house an average 150-200 US troops on rotation. US Consul General Krakow Erin Nickerson told reporters during her visit to the base that its opening was a good sign for future cooperation between the two countries.
"President Andrzej Duda issued a decree allowing components of allied forces as well as weapons and military equipment from the following countries to remain stationed on the Polish territory until December 31, 2024: the United States — up to 6,500 troops, the United Kingdom — up to 700 troops, Canada — up to 350 troops," the bureau said in a statement issued on Friday.
The Polish government said that around 10,000 US soldiers were stationed in the country. At the same time, the presence of Polish military contingents abroad was also extended, the office added.
"President Andrzej Duda issued a decree extending the deployment of three Polish military contingents until December 31, 2024: in Turkey — up to 95 soldiers, in Iraq — up to 350 soldiers, in Latvia — up to 260 soldiers," the bureau said.
In May, the US established a permanent special forces base
near Krakow Balice International Airport, which will be the easternmost training center for US special forces in Europe. It would house an average 150-200 US troops on rotation. US Consul General Krakow Erin Nickerson told reporters during her visit to the base that its opening was a good sign for future cooperation between the two countries.