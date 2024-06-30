https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/record-voter-turnout-of-259-recorded-at-french-parliamentary-elections-at-noon-1119190753.html

Record Voter Turnout of 25.9% Recorded at French Parliamentary Elections at Noon

Record Voter Turnout of 25.9% Recorded at French Parliamentary Elections at Noon

Sputnik International

A record turnout was recorded at the snap parliamentary elections in France as of 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) and stood at 25.9%, the French Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-06-30T13:58+0000

2024-06-30T13:58+0000

2024-06-30T14:28+0000

world

france

emmanuel macron

marine le pen

french interior ministry

snap parliamentary election

parliamentary elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119191555_0:142:3138:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_b4d06dbbe06856bc368033776d26fcdf.jpg

The leaders of the left and right French parties voted in the parliamentary elections in their constituencies on Sunday morning, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.As many as 33.7% of citizens cast their ballots in the southern department of Bouches-du-Rhone, while only 17.93% voted in Seine-Saint-Denis.A total of 2,641,852 power of attorney documents were issued from June 10-28, which is 4.1 times more than in the 2022 elections, according to the interior ministry.The leader of France's right-wing National Rally (RN) party, Jordan Bardella, voted at a polling station in the Garches commune of the Hauts-de-Seine department, the broadcaster reported. Manuel Bompard, the leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, has cast his vote in Marseille, the report said. Former candidate for the French presidential election and the leader of RN's parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, also voted in elections in the Henin-Beaumont commune, a Sputnik correspondent reported. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have cast their votes in the seaside town of Le Touquet, BFMTV reported. The voters are currently queuing to vote in Paris, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported, adding that the polling stations are observing high activity. Some 35% of people in France are planning to vote for the National Rally, 26% for the Popular Front and 19% for Macron's coalition, according to a poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion conducted from June 13-14. The second round will be held on July 7.The European Parliament elections' results showed the right-wing National Rally party emerging victorious in France, securing 31.36% of the vote and finishing over 15 percentage points ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition. In response, the French leader ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly and a two-round snap election slated for June 30 and July 7.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/crunch-time-understanding-frances-snap-parliamentary-elections-1119181687.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/french-politics-wont-get-less-complicated-after-election-1119055521.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france elections, macron elections, macron polls, snap elections france, macron popularity, french parliamentary elections, french riggn-wing, french snap parliamentary elections