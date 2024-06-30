International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/record-voter-turnout-of-259-recorded-at-french-parliamentary-elections-at-noon-1119190753.html
Record Voter Turnout of 25.9% Recorded at French Parliamentary Elections at Noon
Record Voter Turnout of 25.9% Recorded at French Parliamentary Elections at Noon
Sputnik International
A record turnout was recorded at the snap parliamentary elections in France as of 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) and stood at 25.9%, the French Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-06-30T13:58+0000
2024-06-30T14:28+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
marine le pen
french interior ministry
snap parliamentary election
parliamentary elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119191555_0:142:3138:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_b4d06dbbe06856bc368033776d26fcdf.jpg
The leaders of the left and right French parties voted in the parliamentary elections in their constituencies on Sunday morning, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.As many as 33.7% of citizens cast their ballots in the southern department of Bouches-du-Rhone, while only 17.93% voted in Seine-Saint-Denis.A total of 2,641,852 power of attorney documents were issued from June 10-28, which is 4.1 times more than in the 2022 elections, according to the interior ministry.The leader of France's right-wing National Rally (RN) party, Jordan Bardella, voted at a polling station in the Garches commune of the Hauts-de-Seine department, the broadcaster reported. Manuel Bompard, the leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, has cast his vote in Marseille, the report said. Former candidate for the French presidential election and the leader of RN's parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, also voted in elections in the Henin-Beaumont commune, a Sputnik correspondent reported. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have cast their votes in the seaside town of Le Touquet, BFMTV reported. The voters are currently queuing to vote in Paris, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported, adding that the polling stations are observing high activity. Some 35% of people in France are planning to vote for the National Rally, 26% for the Popular Front and 19% for Macron's coalition, according to a poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion conducted from June 13-14. The second round will be held on July 7.The European Parliament elections' results showed the right-wing National Rally party emerging victorious in France, securing 31.36% of the vote and finishing over 15 percentage points ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition. In response, the French leader ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly and a two-round snap election slated for June 30 and July 7.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/crunch-time-understanding-frances-snap-parliamentary-elections-1119181687.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/french-politics-wont-get-less-complicated-after-election-1119055521.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119191555_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_446582e63d507e68854b6f8586790668.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france elections, macron elections, macron polls, snap elections france, macron popularity, french parliamentary elections, french riggn-wing, french snap parliamentary elections
france elections, macron elections, macron polls, snap elections france, macron popularity, french parliamentary elections, french riggn-wing, french snap parliamentary elections

Record Voter Turnout of 25.9% Recorded at French Parliamentary Elections at Noon

13:58 GMT 30.06.2024 (Updated: 14:28 GMT 30.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva / Go to the mediabankPeople cast their votes at a polling station at Henin-Beaumont in France
People cast their votes at a polling station at Henin-Beaumont in France - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A record turnout was recorded at the snap parliamentary elections in France as of 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) and stood at 25.9%, the French Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
The leaders of the left and right French parties voted in the parliamentary elections in their constituencies on Sunday morning, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.
"As of 12 o'clock, the turnout was 25.9%. In 2022, at the same hour, it was 18.43%," the ministry said on X.
As many as 33.7% of citizens cast their ballots in the southern department of Bouches-du-Rhone, while only 17.93% voted in Seine-Saint-Denis.
A total of 2,641,852 power of attorney documents were issued from June 10-28, which is 4.1 times more than in the 2022 elections, according to the interior ministry.

An Ifop survey for Roole showed on Sunday that up to 9% of French people, and 19% of those aged 18-24, delayed their summer vacations to participate in the snap parliamentary elections.

The leader of France's right-wing National Rally (RN) party, Jordan Bardella, voted at a polling station in the Garches commune of the Hauts-de-Seine department, the broadcaster reported. Manuel Bompard, the leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, has cast his vote in Marseille, the report said.
The French Senate (the upper chamber of the Parliament) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
World
Crunch Time: Understanding France’s Snap Parliamentary Elections
04:01 GMT
Former candidate for the French presidential election and the leader of RN's parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, also voted in elections in the Henin-Beaumont commune, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have cast their votes in the seaside town of Le Touquet, BFMTV reported.
The voters are currently queuing to vote in Paris, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported, adding that the polling stations are observing high activity.
Some 35% of people in France are planning to vote for the National Rally, 26% for the Popular Front and 19% for Macron's coalition, according to a poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion conducted from June 13-14.
The second round will be held on July 7.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, June 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2024
Analysis
French Politics Won’t Get Less Complicated After Election
22 June, 00:38 GMT
The European Parliament elections' results showed the right-wing National Rally party emerging victorious in France, securing 31.36% of the vote and finishing over 15 percentage points ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition. In response, the French leader ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly and a two-round snap election slated for June 30 and July 7.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала