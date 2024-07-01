https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/air-defense-shoots-down-36-ukrainian-drones-over-russian-regions---mod-1119199596.html
Air Defense Shoots Down 36 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions - MoD
Russian air defense systems suppressed and destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed and suppressed 18 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, while nine UAVs were destroyed over the Kursk Region, and nine UAVs were destroyed over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.