Biden's Spouse Says He Will Continue Presidential Race Despite Poor Debate Performance

US President Joe Biden's spouse, First Lady Jill Biden, has said he will continue competing in the ongoing presidential race in spite of his poor performance at the first debate against former President Donald Trump.

Last Thursday, Biden faced off against Trump in a CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta. Biden's performance reportedly sparked concerns among Democrats and raised questions about the future of his candidacy. Despite admitting his poor performance, Biden and his campaign assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid. The report described the first lady as Biden's closest confidant and advocate. Last week, US media reported that Biden will not drop out of the race for the US presidency unless his closest circle decides so. The inner circle reportedly includes his wife, his younger sister Valerie, adviser Ted Kaufman and a small group of White House advisers. The New York Times Editorial in an op-ed wrote on Friday that Biden should suspend his presidential campaign after a poor showing at the first presidential debate and let a fresh new Democratic candidate take his place. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.

