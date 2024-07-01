https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russia-to-equip-small-missile-ships-with-extra-defense-against-sea-drones-1119203942.html

Russia to Equip Small Missile Ships With Extra Defense Against Sea Drones

Russia will start equipping its small missile ships, which are in use in all four Russian naval fleets, with additional anti-maritime-drone protection, based on lessons drawn during the special military operation in Ukraine, Renat Mistakhov, the CEO of Russia's Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation, told Sputnik.

"A rival understands that its main task is to, first, immobilize our vessel and then finish it off, and all that it does is striking the engine room of the ship. We have to ensure the protection of the engine room ... and we will provide additional protection," Mistakhov said. At the same time, Russian small missile ships will continue to be equipped with the Pantsir missile defense system and the AK-630 artillery system, Mistakhov said. Moreover, the producers of the Tor and Buk air defense systems are currently working on designing their maritime versions to deploy on Russia's naval vessels, as the land-based version shows poor efficiency against sea drones, the official added. Ukraine has been using boat drones to attack ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. A separate maritime drone brigade has been reportedly established in the Ukrainian navy.

