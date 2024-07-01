https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/slovakias-fico-getting-closer-to-resuming-work-after-assassination-attempt---minister-1119204065.html

Slovakia’s Fico 'Getting Closer' to Resuming Work After Assassination Attempt - Minister

Slovakia’s Fico 'Getting Closer' to Resuming Work After Assassination Attempt - Minister

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is likely to have permanent health problems following an assassination attempt in May, although he is now getting closer to returning to his job and working at "full potential," Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.

2024-07-01T09:40+0000

2024-07-01T09:40+0000

2024-07-01T09:40+0000

world

robert fico

robert kalinak

slovakia

health

assassination attempt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118510526_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_656ccc1240fe0e3f1cccd37495b6ca21.jpg

"His health is still far from ideal. After a gunshot wound to the abdomen, those organs don't work the way they did when you were 17 or 30. It's still very erratic. As part of his regular rehab, doctors are doing everything they can to make sure he can do his job to his full potential, and we're getting close to that," Kalinak was quoted by the Euronews news portal as saying. Fico is likely to have musculoskeletal problems even after the rehabilitation, the minister added. In the coming days, Fico is expected to address the public once again, the Slovak defense minister said, adding no details on the format of the speech. In early June, Fico gave his first video address after the assassination attempt, saying he planned to return to work in late June or early July. Fico, a 59-year-old politician who took office in October 2023, was left fighting for his life after a man shot him multiple times at close range as he greeted supporters following an off-site cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. He underwent two abdominal surgeries as part of intensive medical treatment. The gunman was charged with premeditated attempted murder for what Slovak officials described as a "politically motivated" assassination attempt.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/slovakia-investigating-ficos-health-data-leak-after-assassination-attempt-1118585360.html

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovak prime minister robert fico, slovak deputy prime minister and defense minister robert kalinak, assassination attempt