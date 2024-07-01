International
Slovakia’s Fico 'Getting Closer' to Resuming Work After Assassination Attempt - Minister
Slovakia's Fico 'Getting Closer' to Resuming Work After Assassination Attempt - Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is likely to have permanent health problems following an assassination attempt in May, although he is now getting closer to returning to his job and working at "full potential," Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.
"His health is still far from ideal. After a gunshot wound to the abdomen, those organs don't work the way they did when you were 17 or 30. It's still very erratic. As part of his regular rehab, doctors are doing everything they can to make sure he can do his job to his full potential, and we're getting close to that," Kalinak was quoted by the Euronews news portal as saying.
Fico is likely to have musculoskeletal problems even after the rehabilitation, the minister added.
In the coming days, Fico is expected to address the public once again, the Slovak defense minister said, adding no details on the format of the speech.
In early June, Fico gave his first video address after the assassination attempt, saying he planned to return to work in late June or early July.
Fico, a 59-year-old politician who took office in October 2023, was left fighting for his life after a man shot him multiple times at close range as he greeted supporters following an off-site cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. He underwent two abdominal surgeries as part of intensive medical treatment.
Slovakian police. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
World
Slovakia Investigating Fico's Health Data Leak After Assassination Attempt
22 May, 11:39 GMT
The gunman was charged with premeditated attempted murder for what Slovak officials described as a "politically motivated" assassination attempt.
