https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/fico-says-feels-no-hatred-towards-his-attacker-plans-to-return-to-work-in-june-or-july-1118788405.html

Fico Says Feels No Hatred Towards His Attacker, Plans to Return to Work in June or July

Fico Says Feels No Hatred Towards His Attacker, Plans to Return to Work in June or July

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday that he does not feel any hatred towards the person who attacked him, and plans to return to work in late June or early July.

2024-06-05T16:03+0000

2024-06-05T16:03+0000

2024-06-05T16:03+0000

world

slovak pm fico assassination attempt

slovakia

robert fico

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118711542_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_d367bb5f28ed0a0e469860d733c46628.jpg

"If everything goes according to plan, I can gradually return to work at the end of June or early July," Fico said during the first video message after the assassination attempt in mid-May. Fico added that he does not feel hatred for the man who shot at him, but his health as a result of the attack has been seriously damaged.The gunman has been charged with premeditated attempted murder for what Slovak officials described as a "politically motivated" assassination attempt.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/fico-attack-conjures-up-ghosts-of-maverick-european-politicians-strange-deaths-1118517927.html

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

robert fico attacked, attack on robert fico, robert fico assassination attempt, what happened to robert fico