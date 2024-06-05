International
Fico Says Feels No Hatred Towards His Attacker, Plans to Return to Work in June or July
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday that he does not feel any hatred towards the person who attacked him, and plans to return to work in late June or early July.
"If everything goes according to plan, I can gradually return to work at the end of June or early July," Fico said during the first video message after the assassination attempt in mid-May. Fico added that he does not feel hatred for the man who shot at him, but his health as a result of the attack has been seriously damaged.The gunman has been charged with premeditated attempted murder for what Slovak officials described as a "politically motivated" assassination attempt.
16:03 GMT 05.06.2024
© AP Photo / Radovan StoklasaПремьер-министр Словакии Роберт Фицо во время пресс-конференции после выездного заседания кабинета министров в городе Гандлова
Премьер-министр Словакии Роберт Фицо во время пресс-конференции после выездного заседания кабинета министров в городе Гандлова - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
© AP Photo / Radovan Stoklasa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday that he does not feel any hatred towards the person who attacked him, and plans to return to work in late June or early July.
"If everything goes according to plan, I can gradually return to work at the end of June or early July," Fico said during the first video message after the assassination attempt in mid-May.
Fico added that he does not feel hatred for the man who shot at him, but his health as a result of the attack has been seriously damaged.
On May 15, Fico was left fighting for his life after a man shot him multiple times at close range as he greeted supporters following an off-site cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova. He underwent two abdominal surgeries as part of intensive medical treatment.

The gunman has been charged with premeditated attempted murder for what Slovak officials described as a "politically motivated" assassination attempt.
