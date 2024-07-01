https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/south-africas-government-formed---president-ramaphosa-1119200028.html

South Africa's Government Formed - President Ramaphosa

South Africa's Government Formed - President Ramaphosa

Sputnik International

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had approved the composition of the government of national unity.

2024-07-01T04:57+0000

2024-07-01T04:57+0000

2024-07-01T04:57+0000

africa

cyril ramaphosa

south africa

government

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112839420_0:0:2254:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_fcdf4d4a7fce65d4a0c69e03a19aad04.jpg

"To give effect to this mandate, it was agreed that a Government of National Unity, which brings together parties from across the political spectrum, should be formed ... Following discussions over the course of the last few weeks, a total of eleven parties have elected to work together in government and in Parliament. These are the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, Patriotic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Good Party, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi and the United Africans Transformation," Ramaphosa said in a statement on Sunday. Paul Mashatile was reappointed as South Africa's vice president. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also retained his post. Ronald Lamola was appointed foreign minister, and Angie Motshekga took the post of defense minister. On June 23, the ruling African National Congress party said that ten political parties in South Africa had reached an agreement to form a government of national unity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/putin-congratulates-ramaphosa-on-reelection-as-south-african-president---kremlin-1118971143.html

africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south african president cyril ramaphosa, south africa's government