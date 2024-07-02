https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/australian-prime-minister-refuses-to-attend-nato-summit-in-washington-next-week---reports-1119215767.html

Australian Prime Minister Refuses to Attend NATO Summit in Washington Next Week - Reports

Australian Prime Minister Refuses to Attend NATO Summit in Washington Next Week - Reports

Sputnik International

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had been expected to meet his counterparts from Japan, South Korea and New Zealand as members of the so-called Indo-Pacific Quartet at the summit, which marks NATO's 75th anniversary and begins next Tuesday.

2024-07-02T06:03+0000

2024-07-02T06:03+0000

2024-07-02T06:03+0000

world

anthony albanese

joe biden

washington

australia

indo-pacific

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

The decision was reportedly made after Albanese has not received a confirmation for a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden ahead of the summit. The prime minister's office advised him not to go at all in order to avoid controversies, the newspaper reported. Initially, Albanese was expected to hold meetings with his counterparts from Japan, South Korea and New Zealand within the Indo-Pacific Four on the sidelines of the summit. Albanese's presence at two previous summits, in Madrid in 2022 and Vilnius in 2023, drew sharp criticism from Beijing, as well as from former prime minister Paul Keating and former foreign minister Bob Carr. They argued that the US and European countries should not interfere in the affairs of Indo-Pacific countries.The 75th NATO summit will take place from July 9-11. On June 17, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had invited partners from the Indo-Pacific region to the alliance's upcoming summit in Washington. NATO consists of 32 member countries, but it also maintains relations with more than 40 non-member states and international organizations — NATO partners — including Australia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/north-korea-accuses-us-japan-south-korea-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1119188258.html

washington

australia

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australian prime minister anthony albanese, nato's 75th anniversary, nato summit