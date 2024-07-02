International
China has always been an advocate of peace talks and promoted a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
"With regard to the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to facilitating peace talks and promoting a political settlement," Mao told a briefing. NATO should rethink the causes of the crisis rather than shift responsibility, the diplomat added.On Monday, Stoltenberg told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri that Russia is producing missiles and drones with the support of advanced technology imported from China, which makes Beijing accountable for instigating the conflict in Ukraine.
China Always Promotes Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis – Foreign Ministry

07:38 GMT 02.07.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has always been an advocate of peace talks and promoted a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
"With regard to the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to facilitating peace talks and promoting a political settlement," Mao told a briefing.
NATO should rethink the causes of the crisis rather than shift responsibility, the diplomat added.
On Monday, Stoltenberg told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri that Russia is producing missiles and drones with the support of advanced technology imported from China, which makes Beijing accountable for instigating the conflict in Ukraine.
