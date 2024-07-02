https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/china-always-promotes-political-settlement-of-ukrainian-crisis--foreign-ministry-1119216980.html

China Always Promotes Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis – Foreign Ministry

China Always Promotes Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis – Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

China has always been an advocate of peace talks and promoted a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

2024-07-02T07:38+0000

2024-07-02T07:38+0000

2024-07-02T07:38+0000

world

china

ukraine

russia

chinese foreign ministry

nato

jens stoltenberg

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg

"With regard to the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to facilitating peace talks and promoting a political settlement," Mao told a briefing. NATO should rethink the causes of the crisis rather than shift responsibility, the diplomat added.On Monday, Stoltenberg told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri that Russia is producing missiles and drones with the support of advanced technology imported from China, which makes Beijing accountable for instigating the conflict in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/putins-ukraine-peace-proposals-reasonable-assures-us-senate-hopeful-1119116308.html

china

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peace talks, ukrainian crisis, chinese foreign ministry