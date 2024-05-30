https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/north-korea-used-ultra-large-caliber-mlrs-to-launch-missiles---reports-1118697197.html
North Korea Used 'Ultra-Large Caliber' MLRS to Launch Missiles - Reports
North Korea Used 'Ultra-Large Caliber' MLRS to Launch Missiles - Reports
Sputnik International
The DPRK allegedly used KN-25 "ultra-large caliber" multiple rocket launchers to launch 10 short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military data.
2024-05-30T10:45+0000
2024-05-30T10:45+0000
2024-05-30T10:45+0000
military
north korea
sea of japan
south korea
joint chiefs of staff
japanese defense ministry
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068310_0:47:900:553_1920x0_80_0_0_f2a4f752c2574afccc264301786ca7df.jpg
The DPRK allegedly used KN-25 "ultra-large caliber" 600 mm multiple rocket launchers to fire ballistic missiles on Thursday, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military data.The distance traveled by the missiles suggests that Seoul and several key air bases on the territory of South Korea are within their target zone if they were launched from Pyongyang, the agency added.The Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces reported that the DPRK launched what are believed to be 10 short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area near Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan at 06:14 local time. The simultaneous launch of so many missiles is unusual, the agency said.At least one of the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea flew 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. As noted, all of the missiles fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/why-antagonizing-pyongyang-is-a-really-bad-idea-top-6-north-korean-weapon-systems-1118687502.html
north korea
sea of japan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/17/1118068310_50:0:850:600_1920x0_80_0_0_a38288365940a58a230c12fe1061e3bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dprk, ultra-large caliber, north korea, short-range ballistic missiles
dprk, ultra-large caliber, north korea, short-range ballistic missiles
North Korea Used 'Ultra-Large Caliber' MLRS to Launch Missiles - Reports
North Korea launched ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan early Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The DPRK allegedly used KN-25
"ultra-large caliber" 600 mm multiple rocket launchers to fire ballistic missiles
on Thursday, Yonhap
reported, citing South Korean military data.
The distance traveled by the missiles suggests that Seoul and several key air bases on the territory of South Korea are within their target zone if they were launched from Pyongyang, the agency added.
The Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces reported that the DPRK launched what are believed to be 10 short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area near Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan at 06:14 local time. The simultaneous launch of so many missiles is unusual, the agency said.
At least one of the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea
flew 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. As noted, all of the missiles fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.